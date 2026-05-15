Đồng Tháp seeks support for durian, jackfruit testing to sustain exports

ĐỒNG THÁP — Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp have proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment support expanded testing capacity for durian and jackfruit exports to China as exporters face mounting difficulties linked to inspection bottlenecks.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the request aims to help farmers, cooperatives and businesses maintain export activities during the peak harvest season, when large volumes of fruit are entering the market.

The province urged the ministry to direct testing centres approved by China to continue receiving samples and increase capacity for Cadmium and Auramine O testing for durian and jackfruit shipments from the Mekong Delta region.

It also proposed that any temporary suspension of sample intake should be officially announced at least seven days in advance so exporters can proactively adjust production, purchasing and shipping plans.

In addition, Đồng Tháp asked the ministry to work with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on a more flexible post clearance inspection mechanism, under which laboratories would not face suspension because of isolated testing discrepancies.

The province also called for the early assessment and approval of additional laboratories qualified for export related testing, including the Đồng Tháp Centre for Applied Research and Science Technology Services and Green Farm Vina, in order to strengthen testing capacity for fruit exports in Đồng Tháp and neighbouring localities.

Authorities further recommended expanding the pilot durian traceability system implemented under Decision No. 5272/QĐ-BNNMT dated December 13, 2025 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The province proposed gradually establishing a synchronised online traceability and real time database system for durian exports, with verification from relevant ministry agencies and local authorities.

Another proposal involved adding decentralised management functions to the national database system for growing area codes and packing facilities, allowing local authorities to monitor, update and access production data linked to export approved growing areas and packing houses after phytosanitary procedures are completed.

According to the Đồng Tháp People’s Committee, the province has instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to closely monitor durian and jackfruit exports, while gathering feedback from businesses, cooperatives and farmers regarding production, purchasing, packaging and export activities.

Local authorities have also coordinated with specialised agencies to review testing, quarantine and growing area code capacity in order to propose timely solutions.

Đồng Tháp is entering its main harvest season with abundant output. Durian production is estimated at more than 111,200 tonnes, including around 74,400 tonnes in May and 36,800 tonnes in June.

Jackfruit production is projected at over 68,360 tonnes, with approximately 38,380 tonnes expected in May and 29,980 tonnes in June.

Provincial authorities said disruptions in Cadmium and Auramine O testing have been among the key reasons behind the recent sharp decline in durian and jackfruit prices.

Several testing centres approved by Chinese authorities have temporarily stopped accepting samples from the Mekong Delta region, affecting export activities for local businesses and growers. — VNS