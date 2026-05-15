Phú Mỹ Hưng to open final sales of Harmonie project this weekend

HCM CITY — Real-estate developer Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation has recently announced that the final sale phases of Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie will be organised on May 17.

Following the resounding success of its initial phases, the Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie project is emerging as the focal point of the real estate market in the northern region of HCM City as it gears up for its final sales launch.

Earlier, the event on May 9, considered an auspicious opening, underscored the strong allure of the project with an array of added value for prospective buyers.

Last chance to join the international community of residents

Based on actual results, the first two sales phases of the project recorded impressive consumption rates of 100 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

According to the investor's representative, the number of customers booking during the initial phases increased by 200 per cent compared to initial expectations. Therefore, the official third sales phase on May 17, 2026, is regarded as the last opportunity for customers to own real estate under the Phú Mỹ Hưng brand in this area.

This phase's basket focuses on the most beautifully assessed products of the project, including a part of the Olive tower (A4) and the entire Peony tower (A5).

These centrally positioned apartments provide panoramic views of the city center and the nearby golf courses, while also directly connecting to the unique Sky Bridge high pedestrian walkway, a distinctive architectural highlight only found at Harmonie.

Enhancing "added value" through partnership ecosystem

At the Harmonie's auspicious opening event, Phú Mỹ Hưng announced a strategy to expand the portfolio of strategic partners to maximise benefits for homebuyers.

In addition to banks like Vietcombank, BIDV and VIB, the primary investor has officially collaborated with Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered. The presence of these financial institutions brings solutions supporting 0 per cent interest rates and principal repayment deferment until handover in the last quarter of 2028.

Beyond co-operation in the finance field, Phú Mỹ Hưng is also partnering with major furniture and appliance brands such as Malloca, Jang-In, Hisense and design units like Prestige Décor and PHDesign to offer their customers discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Bùi Duy Toàn, director of Sales & Marketing of Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation stressed that, "All Phú Mỹ Hưng projects to date have provided added value services for customers. This is a strategic partnership with suppliers to create a new ecosystem, helping customers enjoy the best services at lower prices compared to retail.

"Expanding the partner ecosystem is part of our strategy to increase value for customers, not only at the time of purchase but throughout their living process."

In particular, the investor also offers free management fees for the first two years after handover, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing tangible value for homeowners.

Balanced living philosophy

Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie is planned with unique directional architecture, pushing five towers closer to the land boundaries to create a "green valley" at the centre. This design acts as a green lung protecting residents from dust and also serves as a multi-level resort-style amenity space.

The project consists of five towers: Ivies (Water), Camellia (Metal), Lavender (Fire), Olive (Wood) and Peony (Earth), designed based on the Five-Element Generative Cycle philosophy.

"We focus on customers to plan from layout to amenities. The term 'auspicious opening' appears because the land and planning of Harmonie are meticulously measured, providing peace of mind to clients when living, ensuring their children grow up in an international, civilised community," Toàn affirmed.

Phú Mỹ Hưng reveals that the project is developed with a focus on harmonious living spaces, emphasising the balance between living environment, amenities and resident experiences. Factors like ventilation, natural light, spatial organisation and on-site amenities are calculated to enhance the long-term quality of life for diverse resident groups with varied needs.

For children, it is a comprehensive educational environment from safe living spaces, ample green areas, play zones, sports facilities, to an early childhood education centre.

Children living here will grow up in a community of international and sophisticated residents, including many international expert families.

For middle-aged customers – those in their career development stage – Harmonie is not just a place to live but also an environment to expand relationships, connect with the community, rejuvenate energy, and create new opportunities in work and life.

For the elderly, it is a living space that enhances health, relaxation, and daily mental balance. — VNS