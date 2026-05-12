Banks dominate dividend season with multi-trillion đồng distributions

HÀ NỘI — A wave of dividend payments is set to sweep through Việt Nam's stock market this week as 50 listed companies finalise shareholder lists for cash and stock dividend distributions, led by a series of commercial banks announcing some of their highest-ever cash payouts.

Among the companies scheduled to close shareholder registers, 46 firms will pay dividends in cash, with payout ratios ranging from 1 to 50 per cent, while the remainder will issue stock dividends.

Banks are drawing particular investor attention, as several lenders move to distribute sizeable cash dividends after reporting strong earnings growth and capital buffers.

LPBank, listed under ticker LPB, will finalise its shareholder list on May 15 to pay a 2025 cash dividend at a ratio of 30 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ3,000 per share.

With nearly 2.99 billion shares outstanding, the bank is expected to spend approximately VNĐ8.96 trillion (US$340 million) on the payout to existing shareholders.

The 30 per cent cash dividend marks the highest cash payout in LPBank's history, and is also among the highest dividend ratios in Việt Nam's banking sector. The bank said the payment source will come from distributable profits totalling VNĐ9.41 trillion as of the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Techcombank announced plans to pay a 2025 cash dividend equivalent to 7 per cent of par value, with total payouts estimated at more than VNĐ4.96 trillion.

This will be the third consecutive year the lender has distributed cash dividends to shareholders. In addition, Techcombank plans to issue bonus shares at a ratio of 60 per cent in 2026, according to resolutions approved at its annual general meeting.

Several other major banks have also unveiled dividend plans combining cash and stock distributions.

MB Bank plans a total dividend ratio of 25 per cent, including 10 per cent in cash and 15 per cent in shares. The 10 per cent cash component places MB among the highest cash-paying banks in the system, with total cash distributions estimated at more than VNĐ8 trillion.

Similarly, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank approved a total dividend payout ratio of 20 per cent, including nearly VNĐ3.6 trillion in cash dividends at a 7 per cent rate and more than VNĐ6.6 trillion in stock dividends at a ratio of 13 per cent. Total distributions are expected to exceed VNĐ10 trillion.

Sahabank also announced a combined dividend plan totalling 16 per cent, including 6 per cent in cash and 10 per cent in shares. Total payout value is estimated at around VNĐ8.55 trillion, of which the cash portion accounts for approximately VNĐ3.21 trillion.

Meanwhile, VPBank announced a combined dividend ratio of around 31 per cent, including 5 per cent in cash and 26 per cent in stock dividends. The bank is expected to spend approximately VNĐ4 trillion on the cash portion alone.

Outside the banking sector, several major listed companies also announced large shareholder returns.

Saigon VRG Investment Corporation will finalise its shareholder list on May 15 for the second phase of its 2025 cash dividend payment at a ratio of 40 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ4,000 per share.

With more than 242 million shares in circulation, it is expected to spend around VNĐ968 billion for the payment. Previously, the company had already advanced a 10 per cent dividend for 2025 at the end of last year.

Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group announced May 12 as the record date for its 2025 cash dividend payment at a ratio of 5 per cent. With over 7.68 billion listed shares, Hoa Phat is expected to spend approximately VNĐ3.84 trillion on the cash payout.

Aside from the cash dividend plan, the group also intends to issue more than 767 million shares as stock dividends at a ratio of 10 per cent, meaning shareholders owning 100 shares will receive an additional 10 shares.

The total issuance value, calculated at par value, is estimated at more than VNĐ7.67 trillion. If completed successfully, Hoa Phat's charter capital will increase to more than VNĐ84.43 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS