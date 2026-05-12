Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Energy imports surged in first quarter of 2026

May 12, 2026 - 07:40
Việt Nam spent approximately US$2.93 billion importing nearly 3.37 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 77.8 per cent in value and over 44 per cent in volume compared to the same period last year.

 

In the first half of April, the upward trend in imports continued, with import value of crude oil and petroleum products approaching $1.25 billion. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's energy imports have increased sharply in the first three months of 2026, reflecting a rapid recovery in domestic consumption demand along with pressure to secure supply in the face of geopolitical instability and global energy price fluctuations.

Data from Việt Nam Customs shows that the country spent approximately US$2.93 billion importing nearly 3.37 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 77.8 per cent in value and over 44 per cent in volume compared to the same period last year.

Aside from refined petroleum products, many other energy products also recorded a sharp increase, including coal imports, which rose by 76.4 per cent to nearly $2.8 billion, and crude oil, which surged by 381 per cent to $2.4 billion.

In the first half of April, the upward trend in imports continued, with import value of crude oil and petroleum products approaching $1.25 billion.

Experts attributed the sharp increase in energy imports this year to the rebound of domestic consumption in the wake of a recovered industrial production. The steel, cement, chemical, thermal power and transportation sectors have all recorded higher fuel consumption compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, domestic energy supply has not met demand. Domestic crude oil production has been declining for many years due to major fields entering a natural depletion phase. 

At the same time, the country's two main refineries, Dung Quất and Nghi Sơn, although operating, are still insufficient to fully meet market demand, especially during periods of significant global oil price fluctuations.

Another factor causing the surge in energy imports was the impact of global geopolitical instability. Conflict in the Middle East in the first quarter caused international oil prices to surge at times, leading to escalating energy import costs. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, key businesses have had to significantly increase imports since March to ensure domestic supply and maintain safe inventory levels.

Experts forecast that the trend of sharply increasing energy imports will continue for the next few years as the economy maintains its high growth target, while many gas-fired power, petrochemical and heavy industry projects are put into operation. This will put a significant pressure on trade balance as well as national energy security strategy. — BIZHUB/VNS

energy

see also

More on this story

Economy

Điện Biên launches two major tourism projects

Two major projects – the Điện Biên Phủ Cultural Historical Tourism Cable Car Complex and the Northwest Urban Area, Resort Tourism and Sports Services Project – were officially launched during the the 2026 Điện Biên Investment Promotion Conference from May 10-11.
Economy

Việt Nam studies Colombo smart port city model

Ngọc praised Sri Lanka’s orientations in developing seaport infrastructure, digital infrastructure, digital economy and international service centres, describing them as valuable references for Việt Nam in developing strategic infrastructure, innovation centres, smart urban areas and digital economy ecosystems.
Economy

Việt Nam eyes green aviation fuel boom

Việt Nam has huge potential to become a hub for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Southeast Asia amid global race to cut carbon emissions, though experts urges stronger policy support for the country to fully tap the opportunity.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom