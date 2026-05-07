Top leader rings opening bell at India’s National Stock Exchange

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visited the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in Mumbai on Thursday as part of his state visit to India.

After concluding activities in New Delhi, the Party chief and a high-level Vietnamese delegation travelled to Mumbai in Maharashtra State to continue engagements during the visit.

At the exchange, NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti said the Vietnamese leader’s decision to meet India’s financial community in Mumbai reflected the growing importance of Việt Nam–India ties.

He noted that both countries are among the world’s fast-growing economies with young populations and development strategies centred on capital markets, manufacturing and technology.

Bilateral trade has surpassed US$16 billion and continues to grow steadily, he said, adding that future cooperation would increasingly be driven by investment flows alongside trade.

According to the NSE chairman, the exchange is currently the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, with a market capitalisation of around $5 trillion and more than 130 million investors.

He expressed hope that the visit would become a milestone in deepening practical cooperation between the two countries in capital markets, investment and business as they approach the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.

Injeti said the NSE was ready to support the development of Việt Nam’s capital market and welcomed Vietnamese firms seeking to access funding opportunities in India. He also expressed hope that the two countries would continue to 'move forward together' in strengthening economic and financial cooperation.

During the visit, the Việt Nam's top leader rang the NSE opening bell and toured the exchange’s national trading operations centre, technology operations centre and cybersecurity centre. — VNS