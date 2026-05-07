Xuân Cầu Holdings, Petrolimex launch green energy venture for EV transport

HÀ NỘI — Petrolimex has teamed up with Xuân Cầu Holdings and Selex Motors to establish Vietnam Green Energy Infrastructure JSC, marking a strategic push into the fast-growing electric transport energy market.

The joint venture was officially launched on Wednesday at Petrolimex headquarters in Hà Nội as the State-owned fuel distributor accelerates its green transition strategy amid rising demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Petrolimex Chairman Phạm Văn Thanh said the new company forms part of the group’s 'three transformations' strategy – digital transformation, cultural transformation and green transformation – while signalling its expansion beyond traditional fuel retail into electric mobility energy infrastructure.

He said the move would lay the foundation for a new energy ecosystem in Việt Nam and support the country’s long-term energy transition goals.

The venture aims to develop a nationwide green energy infrastructure network, combining Petrolimex’s extensive fuel station system with electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and renewable energy solutions in the future.

Nguyễn Hữu Phước Nguyên, chief executive of Selex Motors and representative of the new company’s leadership, said the partners would focus on building a modern and synchronised green energy system while gradually mastering technologies developed by Vietnamese firms.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Việt Nam’s green economy ambitions and contribute to national energy security as the country accelerates the shift towards cleaner transportation. — BIZHUB/VNS