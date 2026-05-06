HCM City hosts major tech showcase linking education, infrastructure, smart cities

HCM CITY — Smart City Asia, Education Vietnam and LEDTEC Asia, Việt Nam’s leading international exhibition series on smart cities, smart education, IoT, robotics, smart lighting and advanced technologies, opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on May 6.

The event features more than 450 exhibitors from various countries and territories, presenting a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

From smart education and smart grid systems to artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, semiconductors, and sustainable urban technologies, the exhibitions highlight innovations transforming how people live, work and connect, Hae Seok Lee, vice chairman of Exporum Inc, one of the event’s organisers, said.

“As the smart technology industry continues to grow rapidly, it is more important than ever for businesses and institutions to stay ahead of emerging trends, discover new solutions and build meaningful partnerships.

“In this context, Smart City Asia, Education Vietnam and LEDTEC Asia serve as dynamic platforms for industry players to connect, collaborate and unlock new growth opportunities.

“The exhibition demonstrates how emerging technologies are reshaping urban environments, creating smarter infrastructure, improving quality of life, enhancing sustainability and contributing to long-term economic development.”

At the exhibition, visitors can also attend a series of forums and discussions where leading experts and industry professionals share insights into the latest advancements and future directions in smart technology, education, and urban innovation.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said the annual Smart City Asia International Expo and Forum is aimed at promoting public–private partnerships in smart city development, effectively mobilising social resources to address urban challenges through digital technologies and improve residents’ quality of life.

“We are witnessing a once-in-a-century transformation. Globalisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are reshaping every sector, with smart cities representing the most tangible and dynamic expression of digital government, the digital economy and digital society.”

He added that Việt Nam has been steadily building a comprehensive legal framework for smart city development through some key policies, reflecting its strong political commitment to advancing digital transformation, modernising urban governance, and improving people’s quality of life.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the city is finalising its smart city development plan for 2026–30, aiming to become one of the region’s leading smart urban centres.

He said the expo provides an important opportunity for the city to connect with global innovations and advanced technological solutions.

“Through this event, the city aims to strengthen cooperation, attract investment and promote technology transfer to advance digital infrastructure, the digital economy and smart urban development.

“It also calls on the scientific community and businesses to continue partnering in providing innovative technological solutions, participating in pilot initiatives, and sharing experiences in building green, sustainable, and liveable smart cities.”

According to the organisers, Smart City Asia serves as a platform connecting three core pillars of smart cities: education to prepare a digital-ready workforce, infrastructure to enhance quality of life, and digital technologies to improve urban governance.

Education Vietnam 2026, under the theme “The Future is Education,” focuses on key priorities such as personalised learning, data-driven education, and flexible learning ecosystems.

This expo brings together a number of organisations and companies in the education sector from Việt Nam and abroad and edtech providers such as Samsung, Canva, i-Scream Media, Padlet, Hakubun, Sao Mai Education, OMN1, and Yamaha Music.

One highlight is the Edu Robo Cup, which has attracted more than 350 students from primary to high school levels, helping foster logical thinking, creativity, and teamwork among the younger generation.

The Vietnam International LED/OLED Technology Show (LEDTEC Asia 2026) showcases solutions for residential, industrial, and commercial applications, as well as architectural and urban infrastructure, ranging from high-performance LED lighting and next-generation displays to energy optimisation solutions and intelligent control systems.

Organised by the Vietnam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation in collaboration with Exporum and other partners, the exhibitions will run until May 8. — VNS