Việt Nam, Italy explore industrial park cooperation to boost investment

MILAN —Việt Nam and Italy could discuss measures to support Italian enterprises investing in Việt Nam in a more structured and favourable manner, including exploring cooperation mechanisms and the establishment of Italian industrial parks in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has said.

Dũng made the remarks in Milan on Friday during a meeting with Veronica Squinzi, vice president of Assolombarda, which represents around 7,000 Italian companies operating in manufacturing, services, science and technology, and innovation.

He called for stronger connectivity between Vietnamese and Italian businesses, while raising the possibility of developing industrial clusters as part of bilateral economic cooperation. Such collaboration should aim to build value chains based on sharing, complementarity and mutual support, with backing from both governments, Dũng said.

Việt Nam attaches great importance to, and seeks to further strengthen, cooperation with Italy, one of its leading strategic partners in Europe, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

He added that it is time for Italian firms to expand overseas to diversify supply chains, with Việt Nam offering a destination where enterprises from both countries can cooperate, complement one another and grow together. Italian companies possess advanced technologies and strong management expertise, while Việt Nam offers advantages in natural resources, infrastructure and human capital. Joint ventures could be pursued across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing and high-value agriculture, thereby facilitating technology transfer.

For her part, Squinzi expressed confidence that, given the strong foundations of bilateral relations and the Vietnamese Government’s supportive policies, the two sides could significantly enhance economic cooperation, business connectivity and technology transfer. Assolombarda remains committed to strengthening ties between the two business communities, she affirmed.

On the occasion, Dũng invited Squinzi and the association to visit Việt Nam in the near future to deepen business links, exchange experience and promote concrete cooperation opportunities.

Later the same day, at a meeting with international banking group Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, Dũng said Việt Nam stands ready to facilitate international financial institutions, including Intesa Sanpaolo, in expanding cooperation and deepening their involvement in the country’s economic development.

He praised the banking group’s role in mobilising capital and financing development projects, particularly those related to sustainable development, green transition and circular economy.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that Intesa Sanpaolo, with its strong financial capacity, international experience and extensive links with the European business community, would regard Việt Nam as a key partner in Southeast Asia.

He also proposed several avenues for enhanced cooperation, including conveying Việt Nam’s investment-attraction efforts, and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in accessing international finance – especially for innovation, digital transformation, sustainable development and green economy projects.

Dũng called on the group to establish a representative office, with a view to creating a regional headquarters at Việt Nam’s International Financial Centre in HCM City or Đà Nẵng. Intesa Sanpaolo was also encouraged to study participation in new economic models in Việt Nam, advise on and mobilise funding for infrastructure and clean energy projects suitable to both nations, and engage in Việt Nam’s indirect investment market.

In reply, Paola Angeletti, Chief Sustainability Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo, noted that Việt Nam’s reform and transformation efforts align with the bank’s strategic priorities and expressed her hope for further cooperation, enabling Intesa Sanpaolo to accompany the country in its rapid and sustainable development. —VNA/VNS