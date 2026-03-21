Airfares rise as fuel costs surge, CAAV reports

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has reported that more than 60 per cent of international airlines have raised or plan to raise fares from mid-March due to higher fuel costs.

CAAV said on Saturday that it is continuing to monitor and assess the impact of tensions in the Middle East on Việt Nam’s aviation sector.

Amid soaring global aviation fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, many international carriers have introduced higher fuel surcharges to offset operating costs and maintain stable operations.

According to a rapid survey conducted by CAAV on Friday, covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines operating flights to Việt Nam, over 60 per cent have already implemented, are implementing, or plan to impose fuel surcharges or fare adjustments starting from mid-March.

The survey results show that this trend is widespread across markets in Asia, Europe and North America, reflecting mounting cost pressures across the global aviation industry.

Airlines in Northeast Asia, including Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea, have recorded increases ranging from VNĐ300,000 (US$11.5) to nearly VNĐ3 million per ticket.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia and South Asia have seen smaller increases, from around VNĐ130,000 to approximately VNĐ1.6 million per ticket.

For long-haul routes to Europe and North America, surcharges typically range from VNĐ1 million to over VNĐ5 million per ticket, and can be higher for business class.

In cargo transport, some airlines have also applied fuel surcharges, with rates calculated per kilogramme.

Fuel surcharge adjustments are seen as a short-term measure to cope with cost volatility. However, the trend is likely to push airfares and cargo costs higher in the coming period. — VNS