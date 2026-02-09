Vietnam Airlines launches first nonstop Hà Nội–Amsterdam service

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will open its first nonstop route between Việt Nam and the Netherlands in June 2026, linking Hà Nội with Amsterdam and marking a milestone in the national flag carrier’s European expansion as well as the first direct air connection between the two countries.

From June 16, the airline will operate three return flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft. The schedule is designed to support convenient travel from Europe to Việt Nam while offering onward connections across Vietnam Airlines’ domestic and regional network, including HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc and other major destinations.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is one of Europe’s busiest aviation and logistics hubs and a key gateway connecting the continent with North America, Africa and other regions. Against the backdrop of ongoing slot constraints at the airport, the successful allocation of take-off and landing slots underscores Vietnam Airlines’ operational capability and its growing standing in the global aviation market.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the new route marked an important step in the carrier’s European strategy.

“Launching the nonstop Hà Nội–Amsterdam service not only opens up new business opportunities for Vietnam Airlines but also contributes to strengthening economic, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole,” he said.

The Netherlands is currently Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Europe, with imports from Việt Nam exceeding US$11 billion in 2025. It is also among the leading European investors in Việt Nam, with total registered capital of about $16 billion. A Vietnamese community of nearly 27,000 people living, studying and working in the Netherlands continues to generate steady demand for travel between the two countries.

Market data show that two-way passenger traffic between Việt Nam and the Netherlands exceeded 122,000 passengers in 2024 and continued to grow in 2025. Traffic on the Hà Nội–Amsterdam market alone rose by more than 40 per cent year on year. As travel demand between Europe and Southeast Asia increases, the introduction of a nonstop service is expected to cut journey times, reduce the need for transit stops and improve the overall passenger experience.

The route is also expected to support air cargo growth, particularly for Việt Nam’s high-value exports to Europe such as electronics, textiles and garments, fresh agricultural produce and seafood. Direct connectivity is set to shorten delivery times, streamline supply chains and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese exporters.

With the addition of Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines will operate 12 nonstop routes connecting Việt Nam with eight European destinations, Paris, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Moscow and Amsterdam, reaffirming its role as a key aviation bridge between Việt Nam and global markets. Through the continued expansion of its international network, the airline aims to offer more convenient travel options while supporting economic integration and promoting Việt Nam’s image worldwide. — VNS