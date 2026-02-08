Lâm Đồng emerges as investment hotspot

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is emerging as a strategic industrial hub, attracting major investors to its industrial parks and serving as a key industrial satellite for the Southern Economic Zone.

The province added a new industrial park in December 2025.

Developed by Sonadezi Bình Thuận, the Tân Đức Industrial Park spreads over 300 hectares and cost VNĐ1.2 trillion, and boasts modern infrastructure designed for high-tech and green industries.

Trương Đình Hiệp, chairman of Sonadezi, said the park stands as a testament to local authorities’ dedication to supporting businesses through direct dialogue and decisive action.

He expressed interest in investing in more projects in the province to leverage its strategic position in the south-central and Central Highlands regions.

Elsewhere in the province, a number of other newly formed or under-development industrial parks like Hàm Kiệm I and II and Sơn Mỹ I and II are fast-tracking infrastructure works and legal procedures.

According to the province’s industrial parks management board, last year 22 projects set up shop, six of them foreign, by investing over VNĐ1.578 trillion ($60.9 million) and US$57.1 million.

The board currently manages 241 projects with investments of nearly VNĐ44.6 trillion ($514 million).

These figures reflect a clear shift in investment towards Lâm Đồng as industrial lands become increasingly scarce in HCM City and its neighboring provinces.

With its proximity to the nation’s largest economic hub, enhanced regional connectivity and an abundance of land, Lâm Đồng is becoming a strategic transit point and new industrial satellite.

Hồ Văn Mười, chairman of its People's Committee, said the province offers a safe and transparent investment climate, and promised to resolve all challenges promptly to ensure optimal conditions for sustainable long-term growth. — VNS