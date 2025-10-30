State President urges stronger APEC unity, highlights Việt Nam as a stable and dynamic investment hub

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường called on APEC economies to work together to narrow differences and strengthen common ground, turning the Asia–Pacific into a region of economic integration, cooperation, knowledge sharing, technology transfer and shared responsibility.

He also highlighted Việt Nam as a destination of stability, safety and sustainable success for foreign investors, supported by a secure, transparent business environment and a dynamic market of over 100 million people.

The President made the remarks on Thursday at the APEC CEO Summit 2025 in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, held as part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

President Cường was among several distinguished guests at the summit, alongside the US, Chinese, Philippine and Chilean presidents as well as the Prime Ministers of New Zealand, Thailand and Canada, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Held under the theme 'Bridges, Business and Beyond', the summit featured more than 20 discussion sessions addressing key issues for the business community, including global economic trends, geopolitical shifts, digital transformation, tax and trade systems, infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems, cultural industries, global finance, energy security and public–private supply chain partnerships.

Asia-Pacific’s global role

In his keynote address, the Vietnamese President said that the world is entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterised by unprecedented breakthroughs in AI, with profound and far-reaching impacts.

Drawing lessons from previous industrial revolutions, he stressed that this new era must be guided by a spirit of cooperation, ensuring that all economies can participate, contribute and benefit.

He called on APEC businesses to act alongside governments to promote responsible, open and inclusive AI development.

Amid global uncertainty and volatility, President Cường affirmed that the Asia–Pacific region possesses both the capacity and responsibility to safeguard global economic stability and drive new growth engines through science, technology and digital transformation.

The success the Asia–Pacific has achieved so far rests on its foundations of deep economic integration, trade and investment liberalisation, a transparent business environment and faith in the power of solidarity and cooperation, he said, adding that "these are the core values we must nurture for the region to remain a driving force of global growth."

Việt Nam’s development path

Sharing Việt Nam’s development journey, President Cường noted that after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), the country has achieved remarkable progress with increasingly modern institutions, a dynamic and globally integrated economy, political and social stability, and partnerships spanning five continents.

He attributed these achievements to sound policies, the hard work and creativity of the Vietnamese people and the valuable support of international friends.

However, the President stressed that to achieve sustained double-digit growth and reach high-income status by 2045, Việt Nam must take bold, decisive actions to remove barriers, unlock resources and fully harness the intellectual and creative potential of society.

President Cường said Việt Nam is advancing reforms in institution building, infrastructure and workforce development, along with major initiatives in lawmaking, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. The country is also promoting private sector development, expanding energy infrastructure and investing heavily in education and healthcare.

Việt Nam also continues to pursue deep international integration, shifting from a posture of participation to proactive contribution, strengthening domestic capacity while leveraging external resources.

The Vietnamese President also highlighted the nation’s outstanding achievements in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while outlining promising opportunities for cooperation in areas such as AI, digital technology, energy, biotechnology and smart city development.

He emphasised that by partnering with Việt Nam, businesses will benefit from a safe and stable political and social environment, a transparent and favourable investment climate, a dynamic and globally connected economy and a large market of over 100 million people. Việt Nam also offers a young, well-trained workforce and an increasingly modern and synchronised infrastructure system.

Delegates praised Việt Nam’s balanced and forward-looking vision for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, its emphasis on the Asia–Pacific’s leadership role, and its practical proposals for APEC’s development direction, especially in promoting a responsible and inclusive AI ecosystem through public–private partnerships.

Business leaders expressed strong impressions of Việt Nam’s bold and transformative reforms and confidence in its ambitious vision to become a high-income developed country by 2045, voicing enthusiasm for new opportunities to partner with Việt Nam in this process. — VNS