International electronics and smart appliances expo opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) opened on Thursday at the Hà Nội International Centre for Exhibition, bringing together hundreds of domestic and international enterprises.

Spanning 6,000sq.m, the three-day event features more than 260 exhibitors across 350 booths, showcasing a wide range of products from consumer electronics and home appliances to electronic components and accessories.

Co-organised by CHAOYU EXPO and VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, the expo is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, including businesses, distributors and technology enthusiasts.

According to the organisers, IEAE 2025 offers a rich programme of exhibitions and experiences aimed at promoting collaboration and accelerating technological transformation in Việt Nam’s consumer electronics and home appliance industries. A series of seminars and business networking activities will also take place, focusing on global trends, innovation, management strategies and value chain cooperation.

Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director general of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Department of Overseas Market Development, said the world is witnessing rapid advances in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation driving transformation across sectors.

He emphasised that electronics and smart devices have become a cornerstone of modern economies, influencing everything from production and education to healthcare and services. Recognising this trend, the Vietnamese Government has identified electronics as a strategic sector vital to national industrialisation and modernisation.

Việt Nam has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub in ASEAN, attracting leading global corporations and thousands of supporting enterprises. The country is also implementing its National Strategy on Research, Development and Application of Artificial Intelligence by 2030, aiming to rank among the region’s leaders and within the world’s top 50 nations in AI development.

To lay the groundwork for long-term cooperation, the MoIT is encouraging stronger linkages between Vietnamese and international enterprises in manufacturing smart components, equipment and software, helping Việt Nam gradually increase localisation rates and the added value of electronic products.

Sơn also highlighted the importance of promoting innovation in the electronics and smart device industries through energy-efficient and environmentally friendly production models, in line with the nation’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The ministry has also called for strengthening trade promotion and investment connections through exhibitions, forums and B2B programmes to boost cooperation and competitiveness within the regional value chain.

This year’s IEAE not only provides a platform to display advanced products and solutions but also serves as a hub for fostering investment, production partnerships and participation in global value chains.

“Through exhibitions and trade connection sessions, businesses will have greater opportunities to meet partners, access new technologies and promote innovation and sustainable growth,” Sơn said. — VNS