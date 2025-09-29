Sacombank a fixture in Việt Nam’s Top 50 Best-Performing Companies

HCM CITY — Sacombank has once again made it to the list of Top 50 Best-Performing Companies in Việt Nam (TOP50) in 2025 by Nhịp cầu Đầu tư magazine, rising 11 places from 2024 to the 14th.

This underscors Sacombank’s strong corporate governance and capacity for sustained growth even in a volatile market, marking the fourth time it has been named in this coveted list.

The TOP50 is based on three consecutive years of business performance, measured by metrics such as revenue, return on equity (ROE) and earnings per share (EPS).

These figures serve as crucial benchmarks that demonstrate operational effectiveness and the value generated for shareholders.

A Sacombank representative said: “Being named in the TOP50 for the fourth time in a row is not just an acknowledgement of our current hard work, but also a catalyst for Sacombank to stay committed to our long-term objectives.

“We will keep our focus on digital transformation, building a holistic financial services ecosystem and improving the customer experience.

"Furthermore, Sacombank aspires to increase its contribution to economic growth, supporting businesses and communities during this period of integration and transformation.”

The bank reported outstanding first half results in 2025.

According to its consolidated financial statements, pre-tax profits topped VNĐ3.6 trillion (US$136.3 million) in Q2/2025, a 36 per cent rise year-on-year, and reached VNĐ7.3 trillion ($276.6 million) in H1, or 50 per cent of the full-year target.

As of 30 June 2025, the bank’s total assets stood at VNĐ807.3 trillion ($30.6 billion), up 7.9 per cent from the beginning of the year.

Loans outstanding increased by 9 per cent and deposits by 10.1 per cent, while the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was kept under control at 2.14 per cent.

With this positive growth momentum, Sacombank expects to achieve its targets for Q3 and the full year 2025.

Beyond its financial performance, Sacombank has also been highly praised for its determined pursuit of restructuring and operational modernisation over the past few years.

It has pioneered the use of technology in risk management and the development of digital transaction channels while maintaining a strong focus on sustainable and transparent governance.

These efforts have not only strengthened Sacombank’s competitiveness but also contributed to the modernisation of Việt Nam’s banking industry.

The awards committee noted that companies honoured in this year’s TOP50 have all achieved impressive growth and made vital contributions to the country’s economic growth.

Sacombank’s continued inclusion in this prestigious ranking affirms its sound strategic direction, resilience, innovation and consistent efforts to deliver added value to both customers and the wider community. — VNS