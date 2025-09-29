Finance Ministry allows single football betting trial

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam may soon kick off a new era in sports wagering, as the Ministry of Finance eyes a high-stakes pilot scheme allowing a single enterprise to legally offer international football betting.

A draft decree set to replace Decree 06/2017/NĐ-CP outlines the framework for the five-year trial, with eligibility restricted to businesses holding a charter capital of at least VNĐ1 trillion.

Under the proposal, daily betting limits would be expanded tenfold — from the current cap of VNĐ1 million to a maximum of VNĐ10 million per person, with a minimum stake of VNĐ10,000 remaining unchanged.

To place a bet, players must open an account with the licensed betting operator, linked directly to a verified payment account or e-wallet. All betting, transactions and payouts must be conducted through this account to ensure traceability and player identification.

The draft also raises the bar for punters, limiting participation to individuals aged 21 or older who have full civil capacity.

Only matches and tournaments organised by the International Football Federation (FIFA) and its member bodies would be eligible for betting. Domestic fixtures, including those run by the Vietnam Football Federation, along with electronic football competitions, would be off-limits.

At the end of the five-year trial, the Government will assess the scheme’s performance and determine whether to formally legalise or shut down the international football betting business. — BIZHUB/VNS