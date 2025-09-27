Politics & Law
Home Economy

Rosatom, PECC2 sign MoU on cooperation in nuclear power plant project

September 27, 2025 - 14:36
The Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant will be built in the Phước Dinh Commune, Ninh Thuận Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Rosatom Energy International JSC (REIN JSC), a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, and Việt Nam’s Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2) on September 26 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), paving the way for cooperation in building Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Việt Nam.

The MoU seeks to coordinate the two sides’ efforts in updating the feasibility study and site documentation for Ninh Thuận 1, which is set to become Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant. It also outlines broader collaboration in power grid and logistics infrastructure development, personnel training, and other related fields.

The agreement builds on recent initiatives to revive Việt Nam’s nuclear power programme, which regained momentum earlier this year following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Việt Nam in January, during which Rosatom Energy Projects JSC and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) inked an MoU on nuclear energy cooperation.

In May, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng signed an inter-sectoral roadmap on nuclear technology development through 2030.

Rosatom has a long-standing record of cooperation with Việt Nam in nuclear technology and supports the country’s efforts to integrate nuclear energy into its national energy mix. Engagement in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants is expected to serve as a major driver of the bilateral partnership in the decades ahead.

Rosatom is ready to provide a two-turbine nuclear power plant using VVER-1200 reactors, its flagship technology, which is currently in operation at six units worldwide, four in Russia and two in Belarus. — VNA/VNS

