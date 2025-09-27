EU imposes anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled steel from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties of 12.1 per cent on hot-rolled steel imports from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The decision, however, exempts products made by Hoà Phát Group and its member companies while Formosa Hà Tĩnh will be subject to the 12.1 per cent duty.

Besides Việt Nam, the EU also levied duties on imports from major Japanese producers such as Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel and Daido Steel with duties from 29.8 per cent to 30 per cent. A tariff of 11.7 per cent was imposed on imports from Egypt.

The decision would weigh on the country’s steel industry which was making efforts to expand in the EU to take advantage of the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the ministry said.

The investigation had been initiated from August 8, 2024 following filing by the European Steel Association.

The US has also initiated anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled steel imported from Việt Nam and several other countries, covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025.

The decisions highlight the need for Việt Nam’s steel industry to restructure, boost competitiveness and diversify export markets. — VNS