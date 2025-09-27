Grain gains as rice tender hits full mark

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of State Reserves has successfully completed the tender process for 200,000 tonnes of rice to be added to this year’s national reserves.

On August 25, 15 regional state reserve departments opened and closed bidding for 171 tender packages totalling 200,000 tonnes. All packages were awarded.

The regional departments carried out the tender opening, evaluation of bid documents and subsequent procedures in line with the Law on Bidding. Contracts with successful bidders were signed, requiring delivery by September 22, thereby completing the contractor selection process and fulfilling 100 per cent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, in accordance with current laws and regulations.

The rice is expected to be fully stored in the national reserves by October 31.

The General Department of State Reserves stated that, prior to the contractor selection process, it had issued detailed implementation guidelines to assist regional departments with this year’s rice procurement. Based on these instructions, the 15 regional branches published their tender plans, invitations, bidding documents and updated cost estimates on the National Bidding Network System, as required. — VNS