Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

State budget revenue rises nearly 28% in first nine months

September 29, 2025 - 14:54
The total State budget revenue for the first nine months of 2025 is estimated at nearly VNĐ1.9 quadrillion (US$71.2 billion), up 27.9 per cent over the same period last year and equal to 96 per cent of the annual estimate.
Domestic revenue surged by 33.7 per cent against the same period last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The total State budget revenue for the first nine months of 2025 is estimated at nearly VNĐ1.9 quadrillion (US$71.2 billion), up 27.9 per cent over the same period last year and equal to 96 per cent of the annual estimate, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Domestic revenue surged by 33.7 per cent against the same period last year.

Expenditure has been estimated to reach approximately VNĐ1.6 quadrillion by the end of September, equal to 61.7 per cent of the estimated yearly figure. Of this, development investment expenditure is around 53.7 per cent of the yearly estimate, debt interest payment approximately 68.4 per cent of the estimate and regular expenditure at 68.1 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Finance, budget expenditures have met the needs of development, defence, security, State management and payment of due debts, aside from other social policies.

The central budget has seen nearly VNĐ25.9 trillion spent from the reserve to supplement ministries and central agencies in carrying out important and urgent tasks, and to support localities in reorganising provincial and commune-level administrative units.

It has also been used to support plant varieties, livestock and aquatic products, and restore production in areas damaged by natural disasters and epidemics, according to legal regulations.

The Ministry of Finance said that in the last few months of the year, it will continue to direct relevant agencies to effectively manage State budget revenue and expand the tax base to ensure correct, sufficient and timely collection.

At the same time, the ministry plans to step up the fight against revenue loss, effectively manage new revenue sources arising from e-commerce transactions and resolutely handle tax debt collection to strive to complete the 2025 State budget collection at the highest level. — BIZHUB/VNS

State budget the General Department of Taxation revenue

see also

More on this story

Economy

From finance to tech founder: A Vietnamese teenager revolutionising U.S. restaurant permits

When a young Vietnamese teenager steps off a plane at JFK Airport, carrying nothing but ambition and a suitcase, the American Dream feels both within reach and yet distant. The journey from immigrant newcomer to Wall Street analyst to tech founder is rarely a straight line, but for those who navigate it successfully, the experience becomes a powerful blueprint for lifting others along the way.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom