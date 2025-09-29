State budget revenue rises nearly 28% in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — The total State budget revenue for the first nine months of 2025 is estimated at nearly VNĐ1.9 quadrillion (US$71.2 billion), up 27.9 per cent over the same period last year and equal to 96 per cent of the annual estimate, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Domestic revenue surged by 33.7 per cent against the same period last year.

Expenditure has been estimated to reach approximately VNĐ1.6 quadrillion by the end of September, equal to 61.7 per cent of the estimated yearly figure. Of this, development investment expenditure is around 53.7 per cent of the yearly estimate, debt interest payment approximately 68.4 per cent of the estimate and regular expenditure at 68.1 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Finance, budget expenditures have met the needs of development, defence, security, State management and payment of due debts, aside from other social policies.

The central budget has seen nearly VNĐ25.9 trillion spent from the reserve to supplement ministries and central agencies in carrying out important and urgent tasks, and to support localities in reorganising provincial and commune-level administrative units.

It has also been used to support plant varieties, livestock and aquatic products, and restore production in areas damaged by natural disasters and epidemics, according to legal regulations.

The Ministry of Finance said that in the last few months of the year, it will continue to direct relevant agencies to effectively manage State budget revenue and expand the tax base to ensure correct, sufficient and timely collection.

At the same time, the ministry plans to step up the fight against revenue loss, effectively manage new revenue sources arising from e-commerce transactions and resolutely handle tax debt collection to strive to complete the 2025 State budget collection at the highest level. — BIZHUB/VNS