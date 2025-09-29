From finance to tech founder: A Vietnamese teenager revolutionising U.S. restaurant permits

HÀ NỘI - At just sixteen, Thao Tran embodied this courage, leaving Hà Nội for New York with a vision that would eventually reshape the way thousands of restaurant owners navigate bureaucratic red tape.

"Moving to New York at sixteen taught me that the biggest challenges aren't always the ones you expect. I thought language would be my obstacle, but what really tested me was learning to navigate complex systems—from school applications to eventually Wall Street. It was those challenges that demanded the most resilience," she reflects.

That early lesson in overcoming bureaucratic hurdles would turn out to be prophetic. Today, Thao Tran leads PermitPass, a company dedicated to helping independent restaurant owners break through regulatory barriers and open their doors to success.

What sets Thao apart is not just her technical expertise or finance background; it's her unwavering focus on amplifying voices that are often left behind by the rapid pace of technological change. As she puts it, "Every step in my career has been about lifting others as you climb." PermitPass isn’t just a tool for compliance - it's a solution born from hundreds of stories of restaurant owners whose dreams have been overshadowed by paperwork.

A foundation built on finance and strategy

Thao's professional journey began at New York University, where she honed her analytical skills through a rigorous curriculum in economics, mathematics, and business. She then entered CIBC Capital Markets, working on high-stakes renewable energy and infrastructure deals, where the devil is always in the details. Following a series of pivotal roles, she joined Compass (NYSE: COMP), a rapidly growing real estate tech firm, as the sole Senior Analyst in the CFO’s office.

While Thao's role at Compass involved high-level financial analysis and investor communications, it was the human impact of her work that always stayed with her. "Working in the CFO office at Compass showed me how powerful clear communication and data can be in driving business decisions," she explains. "But while sitting in those boardrooms, I kept thinking about all the small business owners who don’t have access to that kind of strategic support. That’s when I knew I had to build something for them."

At Compass, Thao authored the company's first-ever investor deck and helped execute a $400 million annual cost reduction program. These accomplishments not only showcased her technical prowess but also her ability to translate data into meaningful action.

However, despite her success in finance, it was the desire to make a more direct impact on entrepreneurs that drove Thao to chart a new path.

Listening to owners, delivering real solutions

PermitPass was born from Thao’s experiences meeting dozens of restaurant owners through an earlier startup. "When I interviewed over fifty restaurant owners, I kept hearing the same story: brilliant people with incredible culinary visions being overwhelmed by paperwork. One owner told me he spent more time worrying about permit deadlines than perfecting his recipes. That’s when I realised we weren’t just solving a process problem, we were removing barriers to dreams."

With more than 26,000 restaurants in New York City alone, many owners lack the resources for dedicated legal support. The process of starting a business often feels like an endless cycle of paperwork and frustration.

Partnering with co-founder Phyllis Chou, Thao developed PermitPass as a solution to this widespread problem. "We’re not here to replace lawyers or reinvent government processes," she explains. "We’re organizing chaos. Think of us as the GPS for navigating permit applications - we don’t change the roads, but we make sure you never get lost."

The platform provides clear guidance, deadline tracking, document management, and regular updates, ensuring that restaurant owners stay on track at every step of the process.

Within months of launching, PermitPass secured its first paid clients and formed a strategic partnership with Toast, a leading restaurant technology provider. Early adopters have reported reduced stress and newfound confidence in managing their operations, while legal partners value the streamlined casework the platform enables. As Thao puts it, "AI should free restaurant owners to focus on what they do best: running their businesses."

Mentorship and community impact beyond the business

Thao’s mission goes far beyond just running PermitPass. She is deeply committed to mentoring others and creating opportunities for those who may not have had the same access to resources. As a mentor at the Parachute Project, Thao has guided dozens of international students and professionals navigating the U.S. job market.

"Every international student I mentor reminds me of my sixteen-year-old self stepping off that plane from Hà Nội. The difference is, I want them to have the roadmap I wish I’d had. Success isn't just about climbing the ladder, it's about building more ladders for others to climb."

Thao also serves as co-president of the Vietnam Finance Society, which fosters professional development, mentorship, and networks for Vietnamese Americans in finance and technology. The society runs workshops, hosts career panels, and offers guidance on everything from internship preparation to executive leadership. As she reflects, "Being a Vietnamese working in finance taught me that representation matters, but impact matters more. Through the Vietnam Finance Society, we’re not just creating networks, we’re creating opportunities for the next generation to succeed without having to choose between their heritage and their ambitions."

This work mirrors her philosophy of leadership: "The best business decisions come from listening more than talking. Whether I was analyzing market trends at Compass or interviewing restaurant owners for PermitPass, the data only tells you half the story. The other half comes from understanding the people behind the numbers."

Shaping the future for small business owners

Thao envisions the future of small business technology as one that addresses real, everyday pain points, rather than chasing fleeting trends. "Small business owners are some of the hardest-working people I know, but they’re often underserved by technology," she says. "They don’t need another app, they need tools that actually solve their daily headaches."

PermitPass plans to expand beyond the restaurant sector, scaling its solutions to other industries that struggle with outdated systems and mounting compliance costs.

Thao’s leadership remains grounded in empathy: "Success isn’t just about revenue or headcount. For me, it’s about how many new doors I can help open, for founders, for students, for anyone who believes they belong in the room."

Her journey from a teenager to a finance professional to a tech founder offers a new model for American entrepreneurship, one where rigorous strategy and deep listening go hand in hand. PermitPass proves that true progress comes from combining analytical skill with a sincere understanding of those who carry the heaviest burdens. Through sustained listening and a genuine commitment to change, Thao Tran is creating a future where small business owners have the tools they need to thrive.-VNS