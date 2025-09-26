Total assets of Việt Nam's financial market estimated at VNĐ41.3 trillion

HÀ NỘI — The total assets of Việt Nam's financial market are estimated at VNĐ41.3 trillion, equivalent to 332 per cent of GDP, banking and finance expert Dr Cấn Văn Lực told attendees at the Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit 2025 (VWAS) on Thursday in Hà Nội.

According to Lực, this asset value is average for the region. Meanwhile, domestic financial products and services are rapidly modernising, and the cross-selling of financial products is developing quickly, he said. In addition, retail financial services and digital finance are showing a strong growth trend.

Lực cited the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025 as showing that there are currently about 5,459 Vietnamese people with net assets of over $10 million, ranking sixth in Southeast Asia.

Along with a target of double-digit economic growth in the next few years, average income for Vietnamese people is expected to increase by 7-9 per cent per year.

Individual investors make 85 per cent of transactions on the Vietnamese stock market. Improving financial literacy and enhancing the capacity of investors will be crucial for the healthy and sustainable development of the financial market and the Vietnamese economy.

The role of financial advisors and asset managers is therefore increasingly important. Professional financial advisors are gradually being trained, with roles opening up in organisations such as banks' priority customer departments, consulting teams at securities companies, fund management firms and insurance enterprises.

The Knight Frank report also shows that wealthy people in Việt Nam still allocate a lot of their investments to real estate (31 per cent) and gold (14 per cent), reflecting a low level of portfolio diversification.

The VWAS was an opportunity for experts to discuss economic prospects and investment opportunities in stocks, real estate, digital assets and other areas. Experts recommended investors allocate their portfolios to optimise profits in both the short and long term. — BIZHUB/VNS