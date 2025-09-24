Techcombank plans over VNĐ7 trillion dividend payment in cash

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank (TCB) has announced plans to distribute cash dividends for fiscal year 2024 at a rate of 10 per cent of par value, equivalent to VNĐ1,000 per share.

With more than 7.08 billion shares in circulation, the total expected cash payout will exceed VNĐ7.086 trillion.

The cash dividend plan was approved at the bank’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), along with the 2025 business plan and other key resolutions. The dividend will be paid from Techcombank’s undistributed post-tax profits as of December 31, 2024, after setting aside all required reserves, based on its audited standalone and consolidated financial statements.

The bank confirmed that the dividend payment will comply with all legal requirements and ensure proper fulfilment of tax and financial obligations. Techcombank also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong capital adequacy and liquidity positions following the dividend distribution, in line with regulatory standards set by the State Bank of Vietnam.

In Q2 2025, Techcombank reported a pre-tax profit of VNĐ7.9 trillion, reflecting solid performance amid ongoing market volatility. The bank’s total assets surpassed VNĐ1 quadrillion for the first time, while maintaining the highest current account savings account (CASA) ratio in the sector.

By the end of June 2025, the bank had served nearly 16.5 million customers, gaining approximately 1.2 million new customers in the first half of the year. Notably, 57.6 per cent of new customers were onboarded entirely through digital platforms, underscoring the bank’s digital transformation success.

Digital transactions by individual customers reached nearly 1.9 billion in the first six months, up 28 per cent year-on-year, with total transaction value hitting VNĐ6 quadrillion.

According to data from NAPAS, Techcombank retained its leading market position in both card issuance (17.5 per cent market share) and card payments (16.1 per cent).

In July, Techcombank was the only Vietnamese bank to simultaneously receive the 'Best Bank in Việt Nam' award from three prestigious international publications - Euromoney, Global Finance and FinanceAsia - for the second consecutive year (2024–25).

Techcombank is one of Việt Nam’s largest joint stock commercial banks and a leading financial institution in Asia. Guided by the vision of 'Transforming the financial industry, elevating the value of life', Techcombank adopts a customer-centric strategy and provides a comprehensive range of financial services to nearly 16.5 million customers, including individuals and businesses, through a nationwide branch network and a market-leading digital banking platform.

The bank’s ecosystem-driven approach and strategic partnerships across key economic sectors distinguish Techcombank as one of the fastest-growing banks in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Techcombank currently holds credit ratings of BB from S&P, BB- from Fitch and Ba3 from Moody’s - placing it among the highest-rated joint stock commercial banks in Việt Nam. — VNS