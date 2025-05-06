Launch of first ‘Make in Vietnam’ blockchain network

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese tech firm 1Matrix on Tuesday in Hà Nội officially launched the first Layer-1 blockchain platform fully developed, operated and owned by Vietnamese engineers, marking a new milestone for the country’s digital infrastructure ambitions.

The network — a decentralised digital foundation - is designed to support public data, digital finance and Government services. The project is part of Việt Nam’s broader strategy to master key technologies and assert digital sovereignty.

“The ability to fully control our blockchain technology is not just a technological achievement — it’s a matter of national data sovereignty and international competitiveness,” said the Chairman of 1Matrix and President of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association, Phan Đức Trung.

1Matrix is part of an ecosystem including Techcombank, One Mount Group, Masterise Group and Techcom Securities. The launch of the network aligns with the national blockchain development strategy outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW and Decision 1236/QĐ-TTg, which aim to position Việt Nam among the leading countries in blockchain technology by 2030.

As part of its commitment to nurturing talent, 1Matrix also introduced the VietChain Talents 2025 competition, to discover young innovators in the blockchain space. The contest offers a total prize pool of VNĐ3.5 billion (US$140,000), with a top prize of VNĐ1 billion for the best Layer-1 blockchain project.

“The digital transformation of Việt Nam cannot be achieved without visionary people and bold enterprises like 1Matrix,” said the former head of the Government Cipher Committee, Đặng Vũ Sơn.

Unlike many blockchain ventures focused purely on research or crypto trading, 1Matrix positions itself as a comprehensive solution provider for both the public and private sectors. Its goal is to design infrastructure and deliver services that meet both domestic demands and international standards.

The launch of the 1Matrix blockchain is seen as a strategic step in Việt Nam’s journey from being a technology adopter, to becoming a creator and global player in the blockchain space. — VNS