Home Economy

Việt Nam expects to officially export passion fruit to the US next year

December 22, 2024 - 10:19
Negotiations on technical issues were already completed in August. Now, legal procedures are underway for the official export of fresh passion fruit to the US.
A farmer in Lai Châu Province takes care of a passion fruit tree. Việt Nam expects to officially export fresh passion fruit to the US in 2025 as negotiations on plant quarantine measures near completion. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam expects to officially export fresh passion fruit to the US in 2025 as negotiations on plant quarantine measures for the fruit near completion, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Negotiations on technical issues were already completed in August, the ministry has said. Now, legal procedures are underway for the official export of fresh passion fruit to the US.

The Việt Nam Association of Vegetables and Fruit forecasts that Việt Nam might earn around US$50-100 million from exporting fresh passion fruit to the US each year.

To date, there are eight types of fresh fruit exported to the US via official channels, including dragon fruit, mango, longan, lychee, rambutan, star apple, grapefruit and coconut.

On August 8, Việt Nam successfully negotiated to export fresh passion fruit to Australia, making passion fruit the fifth fruit to be officially exported to this market, after mango, longan, lychee and dragon fruit.

Statistics from the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development show that there are 9,500ha of passion fruit in Việt Nam, mainly in the Central Highlands region. Passion fruit is one of 18 types of fruit with a yield of more than 100,000 tonnes per year. — VNS

