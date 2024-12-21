Hà Nội buzzes with year-end shopping opportunities

HÀ NỘI — The ‘Hà Nội Promotion Month 2024’ programme, a large-scale, citywide event aimed at promoting trade activities, fostering business connections and stimulating consumer demand, has been launched.

By enhancing production and facilitating the sale of goods, this initiative is expected to contribute to Hà Nội's overall economic growth. Organised by the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA), under the direction of the Hà Nội People's Committee, the event will take place throughout December 2024, offering a vibrant and festive shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.

HPA Director Nguyễn Ánh Dương said: “Hà Nội Promotion Month provides consumers with the opportunity to shop smartly and safely, purchasing quality products, goods and services at competitive prices. This is made possible through a variety of attractive policies and promotional offers from participating businesses. The programme aims to better meet the diverse needs of consumers, while also strengthening the role of State agencies in driving trade activities linked to digital transformation and the growing trend of cashless payments.”

In response to the Politburo’s ‘Vietnamese People Prioritise Vietnamese Goods’ campaign, the Hà Nội Promotion Month is designed to boost local consumption, support Vietnamese businesses and encourage a sense of pride in domestically produced products. The programme is set to unfold across the city, with a particular focus on districts, communes and towns, ensuring widespread participation from businesses spanning all sectors of the economy.

A key feature of the programme is the participation of hundreds of businesses from a variety of economic sectors. These include shopping centres, general supermarkets, electronics stores, markets, convenience stores and specialised shops. It also brings together manufacturers and traders of consumer goods, alongside key players from travel, hospitality, transportation, banking, telecommunications, IT, construction and e-commerce sectors. This diverse representation highlights the programme’s broad appeal and its capacity to engage a wide array of industries.

The opening ceremony of the Hà Nội Promotion Month took place at Roman Square, located in the An Bình City Urban Area in Từ Liêm, Hà Nội. From December 19-22, this location comes alive with the ‘Hà Nội Shopping Festival 2024,’ which features a mix of exciting activities and uniquely themed shopping zones.

The event also showcases the ‘Hà Nội Mega Sale 2024,’ a special promotion featuring 80 to 100 booths aimed at fostering trade, encouraging shopping and raising brand awareness.

The Hà Nội Mega Sale 2024 offers a unique shopping space divided into several themed zones, representing various sectors of the economy. These zones highlight categories such as 'Popular Vietnamese Brands', 'Fashion & Beauty', ' Food & Beverages' and 'Regional Specialties'. These sections allow consumers to discover and purchase products from different industries, creating a comprehensive shopping experience that caters to all tastes and preferences.

To further engage consumers and enhance the overall experience, a variety of fun activities and promotions are hosted here. Visitors can participate in games like ‘Check-in for Shopping Vouchers,’ ‘Guess the Right Price’ and ‘Lucky Spin.’ These dynamic and interactive programmes are designed to keep the atmosphere lively and entertaining, offering shoppers more than just great deals, but also memorable moments.

In addition to the mega sale, Hà Nội Promotion Month will feature the ‘1,000 Promotional Points – Bursting with Offers’ campaign, which will be rolled out across the city. This campaign will activate 1,000 sales points in various locations, including production hubs, retail chains, supermarkets and e-commerce platforms. Participating businesses will offer a mix of online and offline promotions, loyalty perks, lucky draws, game shows with gifts and other exciting activities to attract and retain customers.

Throughout the month, shoppers will be able to take advantage of special discounts, with at least 20 per cent of the items on offer, wih big price reductions of up to 50 per cent. These discounts are expected to create a festive, bustling shopping atmosphere, giving Hà Nội’s residents an opportunity to purchase high-quality products at reduced prices.

From December 21-22, the 'Golden Days of Shock Deals' will also be a highlight of Hà Nội Promotion Month. Taking place at 50 Golden Shopping Points, including major supermarkets and shopping centres across Hà Nội, this event promises exciting promotions such as electronic discount vouchers, direct price cuts at stores, online shopping discounts and special offers for customers using selected e-wallets or partnered banks. This initiative is designed to enhance the shopping experience, offering more opportunities for consumers to save while enjoying a diverse range of products and services.

Hà Nội Promotion Month 2024 is more than just a shopping extravaganza. It serves as a vital bridge between producers and consumers, helping to stimulate domestic demand, boost business revenues and drive up retail sales and service turnover. By creating a lively and engaging environment for both businesses and consumers, the event is poised to foster a deeper connection between the two, encouraging the growth of local industries and the promotion of Vietnamese goods.

In addition to its immediate economic benefits, Hà Nội Promotion Month plays a key role in supporting Hà Nội’s broader economic goals. By stimulating both demand and production, the programme aims to create a more sustainable and prosperous economic environment for the city in the long term. — VNS