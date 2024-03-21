Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Petrol prices rise more than VNĐ700 per litre​

March 21, 2024 - 18:50
Petrol prices were revised up by more than VNĐ700 per litre from 3pm on March 21
A motorbike was filled at a petrol station in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices were revised up by more than VNĐ700 per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by VNĐ729 to VNĐ23,219 (US$0.94) per litre, while that of RON95-III increased by VNĐ741 per litre to VĐ24,284 per litre.

The prices of diesel, and kerosene went up VNĐ465, VNĐ560 to VNĐ21,014 per litre and VNĐ21,266 per litre, respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Petrol prices drop by over VNĐ300 per litre

Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on February 22 . The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by VNĐ356 to VNĐ22,475 (US$0.91) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by VNĐ320 to VNĐ23,599 per litre

see also

More on this story

Economy

Raw garment materials factory opens in Thanh Hoá

Covering 120,000sq.m in the Bỉm Sơn Industrial Park, the factory will create over 1,500 jobs for local people, with an estimated goods output of about US$100 million each year in the first phase, congthuong.vn reported. 
Economy

Fruit and vegetable export poised for a new record, improving plant varieties important for sustainable export

The fruit and vegetable export is poised to reach new heights this year after recording a whopping rise of 70 per cent to set a record of US$5.69 billion in 2023. Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Mai Linh about export prospects and how Việt Nam can become a fruit and vegetable export powerhouse.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom