Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Banks set sight on joining billion-dollar profit club

March 21, 2024 - 15:36
Several major banks have cautiously set profit target while others aim to nearly double their growth pending approval at annual shareholder meetings.
Vietcombank has revealed a targeted increase of at least 10 per cent in pre-tax profit. — Photo thoibaonganhang.vn

HÀ NỘI — Having achieved profits exceeding VNĐ20 trillion (equivalent to US$833 billion) in 2023, several banks are now setting their sights on entering the billion-dollar profit club this year.

Several major banks have cautiously set profit targets, albeit still in the billion-dollar range, while others aim to nearly double their growth pending approval at annual shareholder meetings.

Vietcombank has revealed a targeted increase of at least 10 per cent in pre-tax profit, while MB Bank – the third-highest profit earner in the industry – is working toward a 10 per cent profit growth to reach VNĐ28 trillion (roughly $1.2 billion).

Lưu Hoài Sơn, the head of the Planning and Marketing Department at MB Bank, said that the bank expects a higher credit growth rate than the 16-per-cent set by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV). Based on this, the pre-tax profit is projected to rise by 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, ACB and HDBank anticipate their pre-tax profits to be 10 per cent and more than 20 per cent higher, respectively.

Although BIDV and VietinBank have yet to announce their targets, it is unlikely the figures will be lower than those achieved last year.

The Asia Commercial Bank’s Board of Directors said it believes that with the government's solutions to help ease difficulties in the real estate and corporate bond markets, the economy may recover this year. However, the toughest challenge is still the non-performing loans. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Raw garment materials factory opens in Thanh Hoá

Covering 120,000sq.m in the Bỉm Sơn Industrial Park, the factory will create over 1,500 jobs for local people, with an estimated goods output of about US$100 million each year in the first phase, congthuong.vn reported. 
Economy

Fruit and vegetable export poised for a new record, improving plant varieties important for sustainable export

The fruit and vegetable export is poised to reach new heights this year after recording a whopping rise of 70 per cent to set a record of US$5.69 billion in 2023. Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Mai Linh about export prospects and how Việt Nam can become a fruit and vegetable export powerhouse.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom