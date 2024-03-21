Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Raw garment materials factory opens in Thanh Hoá

March 21, 2024 - 14:10
Covering 120,000sq.m in the Bỉm Sơn Industrial Park, the factory will create over 1,500 jobs for local people, with an estimated goods output of about US$100 million each year in the first phase, congthuong.vn reported. 

 

Covering 120,000sq.m in the Bỉm Sơn Industrial Park, the factory will create over 1,500 jobs for local people. — Photo congthuong.vn

THANH HOÁ — A factory producing raw materials for the textile and garment sector opened its doors in the central province of Thanh Hoá on Wednesday. 

Covering 120,000sq.m in the Bỉm Sơn Industrial Park, the factory is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs in the first phase, with an estimated goods output of about US$100 million each year, congthuong.vn reported. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of Thanh Hoá People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Thi praised the factory, saying that it would contribute to fostering the province's socio-economic development and creating jobs for local people. 

It would also make a contribution to facilitating the development of supporting industries for the domestic garment industry, reducing dependence on imported raw materials and increasing production initiative, he said. 

Vũ Đức Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association agreed. He said that the launch of the factory would help meet huge local demand for raw garment materials while proactively reducing transportation costs for local garment firms. 

General Statistics Office figures reveal that Việt Nam earned US$5.2 billion from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-per cent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position among revenue-generating sectors.

Last year, the country's garment and textile export turnover also saw a yearly rise of 10 per cent to $44.4 billion.  — VNS

 

garment and textile

see also

More on this story

Economy

Fruit and vegetable export poised for a new record, improving plant varieties important for sustainable export

The fruit and vegetable export is poised to reach new heights this year after recording a whopping rise of 70 per cent to set a record of US$5.69 billion in 2023. Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Mai Linh about export prospects and how Việt Nam can become a fruit and vegetable export powerhouse.

Economy

Việt Nam, Czech held business forum for agro firms

Speaking at the forum, Nguyễn Quốc Trị, deputy minister of agriculture and rural development, said: "This forum is expected to introduce to Czech businesses and investors the potential, advantages, and investment needs in Việt Nam's farming, forestry and fishery sector."

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom