Vietnamese, Japanese firms unveil distribution agreement

January 15, 2024 - 22:31
Vietnamese and Japanese healthcare firms engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing their cooperation during their working session in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka

 

Representatives of both companies signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Hone Plus products in Vietnam on January 15 in Tokyo. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO  – Vietnamese and Japanese healthcare firms engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing their cooperation during their working session in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka on January 15.

The Vietnamese business delegation, accompanied by experts, also visited the manufacturing facility of AFC-HD AMS Life Science company where they gained firsthand insights into its production process. The company adheres rigorously to scientific and safety standards, using a modern and enclosed production line.

Hiroshi Suzuki, a representative of AFC-HD AMS Life Science, highlighted the company's involvement in the research and development of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health food and healthcare products, adding that AFC-HD AMS Life Science is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The same day, an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Hone Plus products in Vietnam was formalised at a signing ceremony between Luu Huy Nhat, Director of Ensou Vietnam, and Suzuki.

Nhat said products from AFC-HD AMS Life Science, including Hone Plus, must meet the stringent requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and global export standards. Hone Plus, a nutritional supplement containing key ingredients such as calcium, collagen, vitamin D, L-Arginine, is designed to support growth in height among children.- VNS

 

