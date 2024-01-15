Thirty-two enterprises win HCM City Golden Brand Award 2023

HCM CITY — Thirty-two businesses have been honoured with the HCM City Golden Brand Award 2023 for their exceptional dedication to building and developing brands for their products and services.

The winning enterprises operate in various fields, including building materials, consumer goods, garments and textiles, food, and services, including well-known names such as Nutrition Food JSC, Việt Tiến Garment Corporation, Điện Quang Lamp JSC, Masan Consumer, and Vissan JSC, among others.

Themed “Renovation and Sustainability”, the fourth annual awards focused on recognising businesses with high transparency and legal compliance, active involvement in social activities, strong human resources policies, innovation, and excellent marketing and brand development strategies.

Honoured businesses must also stand out in the industry or lead the industry, and have the ability to flexibly adapt during difficult times, as well as focus on green transformation.

Among the businesses, 13 won the award for the first time while 19 others got it for the second time.

The winning enterprises created a total of over 57,000 jobs, generated over VNĐ255 trillion (US$10.4 billion) in revenue, and contributed nearly VNĐ1 trillion to the State budget last year.

Speaking at the award ceremony on Saturday, Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, expressed his hope that the award winners would continue to work towards promoting the value of the award and play a leading role in implementing the city’s policies on green growth and digital transformation.

The annual award, jointly organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Saigon Times Group, aims to become a prestigious platform that helps to enhance the reputation of the HCM City brand and contribute to the greater development of the Việt Nam national brand. — VNS