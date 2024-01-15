Swiss-Viet Economic Forum makes debut

GENEVA — The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) has made its debut in Zurich, aiming to foster collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth between Vietnamese and Swiss enterprises.

SVEF Chairman Philipp Rösler said the forum’s target is to create a platform that not only helps improve mutual understanding but also promotes deep interactions and innovation partnership between Việt Nam and Switzerland. It is not only a venue for individuals and businesses of the two countries to gather but also a place to incubate ideas, collaboration and transformational projects, helping to bring mutual benefits to the two countries, he added.

Addressing the launching ceremony on Friday, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phùng Thế Long praised the significance of the event and expressed his hope that there will be more effective activities to unlock the potential of the two economies.

With the support of relevant governmental agencies, regional and city officials, as well as the embassies of the two countries, the SVEF will organise annual events, thus cultivating success for bilateral economic cooperation, the diplomat said. — VNS