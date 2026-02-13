Phoenix CV Golf & Resort marks strategic repositioning in 2026

Two decades of shaping an integrated hospitality ecosystem

Phoenix CV Golf & Resort, a flagship project of CV Group - a South Korean conglomerate - officially established its presence in Việt Nam in the early 2000s on more than 300 hectares of land in Hòa Bình Province. With 54 international-standard golf holes and a wide range of premium experiences, Phoenix CV Golf & Resort has evolved beyond the framework of a conventional golf course, becoming a key component of the group’s comprehensive hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem.

Alongside Phoenix CV Golf & Resort, the CV Resort ecosystem has gradually expanded through strategic components such as the Grand Plaza Hanoi hotel, ONVIT fine-dining restaurant, An Hy Vietnamese restaurant, Grand Tour travel services and the COVE lifestyle brand series. All are operated under a unified philosophy: creating holistic experiential spaces where sport, hospitality, dining and entertainment intersect to define a new standard of living.

Throughout its 20-year journey, Phoenix CV Golf & Resort has become a familiar destination for domestic and international golfing communities, while also serving as a gateway for golf tourism in Northern Việt Nam.

However, this strong foundation has presented a new challenge: how can Phoenix CV Golf & Resort not only maintain its position but continue to evolve in response to shifting market dynamics and rising customer expectations?

Rebirth from a heritage foundation

During the 2024–2026 period, Việt Nam’s golf and premium hospitality sector has undergone a marked shift from single-service models to fully integrated, “all-in-one destination” concepts. Guests are no longer seeking merely a golf course; they expect a complete ecosystem encompassing accommodation, dining, entertainment, wellness services and lifestyle amenities.

In this context, Phoenix CV Golf & Resort is not reinventing itself to be different, but to fulfil its inherent stature. The “Rebirth” journey represents a strategic declaration, marking a comprehensive transformation built upon three core pillars: infrastructure, operations and ecosystem integration.

From an infrastructure perspective, the resort has officially launched a new clubhouse, comprehensively renovated its golf course system, and upgraded landscapes, course surfaces and supporting facilities to international standards.

In terms of operations and services, management and service processes have been aligned with CV Resort’s central operating system, ensuring seamless customer experiences across accommodation, golf, dining and entertainment.

At the ecosystem level, Phoenix CV Golf & Resort no longer operates as a standalone destination but is deeply integrated within CV Resort’s broader hospitality, investment and experiential network. The group is also exploring the development of gaming and adventure tourism models, enabling services to complement one another and create a closed-loop “value circle” for guests.

A strategic milestone in the “Rebirth” journey

Within this transformation phase, the Phoenix Reborn Golf Tournament 2026, organised by CV Resort, serves as a symbolic highlight. The tournament will take place from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at Phoenix CV Golf & Resort, with the participation of nearly 800 golfers, including representatives from the Korea Professional Golf Association (KPGA), members of Việt Nam’s SEA Games 33 (2025) Golf Team, and distinguished guests from Việt Nam and South Korea.

More than a sporting event, the Phoenix Reborn Golf Tournament 2026 signifies a decisive step forward in service standards, operational excellence and customer experience for Phoenix CV Golf & Resort in particular and CV Resort as a whole.

The year 2026 therefore represents not only an anniversary milestone but also the beginning of a new chapter for CV Resort. As service standards are elevated and operational capabilities further refined, the group’s ambition to create destinations that are “liveable, experiential and investment-worthy” is becoming more tangible than ever before./.