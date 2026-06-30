Ethical, responsible AI usage key to building digital society

HÀ NỘI — The ability to understand technology, assess the opportunities and risks artificial intelligence (AI) presents and use AI ethically and responsibly will be key prerequisites for building a digital society that serves the common good, said Eric Soulier, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the French Embassy in Việt Nam.

He was speaking on Monday at a training workshop titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies: Towards Ethical and Responsible Use', jointly organised by the French Embassy in Việt Nam, the French Institute in Việt Nam, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Academy of Journalism and Communication.

The event was held as part of the French government's technical assistance project in Việt Nam named 'Modernising Việt Nam's public administration through digital transformation', funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs through the French Embassy in Việt Nam.

Soulier said that AI is no longer the stuff of science fiction; it has become a practical reality.

It offers tremendous opportunities for innovation, productivity gains and broader access to knowledge, he noted. However, it raises many important questions. These include the ethics of AI, data protection, the reliability and trustworthiness of information, information security and cybersecurity, as well as the accountability of governments, leaders and AI users themselves, Soulier said.

AI is now present across virtually every aspect of life, including education, vocational training, journalism, and the communications sector, according to Soulier.

He added that its growing role requires us to ask what competencies and skills we need to develop to adapt successfully to the ongoing digital transformation.

Senior French experts from the modernising public administration project focused their discussions on how AI is changing education and the workplace and how students should prepare for the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

They also talked about practical applications of AI in learning and everyday work, with a particular focus on its use in public administration and governance.

Associate Professor Lưu Văn Quảng, deputy director of the Academy of Journalism and Communication, said AI application should be guided by a human-centred approach, in which technology supports and enhances human creativity, critical thinking and social responsibility, rather than replacing the central role of human beings.

Technological advancement must go hand in hand with an appropriate legal framework, ethical standards, accountability and effective risk management, he said.

“In journalism, communications and public policy communication, fact-checking, safeguarding public trust, upholding professional ethics and improving the quality of public discourse should remain fundamental principles in the use of AI,” he said. — VNS