Việt Nam's tourism blossoming

While 2023 marked a pivotal recovery for post-pandemic tourism, 2024 is set to be the year of sustainable growth. Many regions are capitalising on tourism as a key economic driver, with rising visitor numbers and revenue strengthening their destination appeal.
Yersin is most respected and beloved by Vietnamese people for his work as a highly professional but very modest doctor. He was the first person to be posthumously awarded the title of Honorary Vietnamese Citizen by the Vietnamese Government in 2013.
In the past, the area was part of the Bắc Sơn - Võ Nhai resistance base, and it was also the cultural cradle of the ancient Vietnamese. Today, the district has become an attractive ecological community-based tourist area in Lạng Sơn Province.
The 2024 HCM City River Festival is held until June 9 across many areas such as Bạch Đằng Wharf and Nhiêu Lộc - Thị Nghè Canal. With plenty of fun tourism activities and sightseeing opportunities, the festival is sure to impress local and foreign visitors alike.
In about 10 hours of stay in Côn Đảo, passengers visited local ecological and spiritual tourist attractions where they explored the turtle egg hatchery and mangrove forests, and enjoyed corals and kayaking.