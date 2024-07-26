Embracing the timeless allure of Kiên Giang's fishing villages

Thanh Nga

Venture beyond the glitz of Kiên Giang Province's high-class entertainment and you'll uncover a captivating world where the rhythms of life are intertwined with the ebb and flow of the sea. In this southwestern corner of Việt Nam, fishing villages beckon visitors to immerse themselves in the authentic experiences that define the land and its people.

Rạch Tràm: A secluded oasis of tranquility

Nestled at the northernmost tip of Phú Quốc Island, Rạch Tràm fishing village feels like a world apart. Once accessible only by boat, this serene haven now offers convenient road access, but it retains an aura of timelessness.

Wander through the village and you'll be struck by the warmth and enthusiasm of the locals, who welcome visitors with open arms. Marvel at the stunning natural scenery, feast on the freshest seafood and lose yourself in the gentle rhythm of the Rạch Tràm River as you glide through the primeval forest in a kayak.

As the sun dips below the horizon, savour the simple pleasure of swaying in a hammock, lulled by the soothing sound of waves.

Rạch Vẹm: A timeless treasure

Farther north, Rạch Vẹm fishing village stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Phú Quốc. Despite the ups and downs of time, this old fishing outpost has preserved its pristine beauty, with wooden bridges and raft houses floating atop the clear waters.

Wander through the tightly knit community, where the locals exude a disarming blend of spontaneity, honesty and optimism. During the starfish season, be captivated by the vibrant, glittering display of these marine creatures that flock to the shore, creating a natural spectacle that feels almost otherworldly.

As dusk settles in, witness the magical transformation of Rạch Vẹm, where the sky erupts in a kaleidoscope of colours, casting a romantic glow over the entire scene.

After a day of exploration, there's no better way to unwind than by watching the sunset at Rạch Vẹm, where the beauty of nature takes centre stage. Whether you choose to swim, visit the fishing villages or simply savour the freshest seafood, this serene haven offers the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

Hòn Sơn: A pristine island oasis

Tucked 65km away from Rạch Giá City in Kiên Giang Province, the small island of Hòn Sơn is quickly gaining recognition as a tourist haven, thanks to its untouched beauty and immense potential for development. Known as the 'Coconut Island' Hòn Sơn enchants visitors with its pristine beaches that draw hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.

In the early morning, the docks come alive as ships and boats busily dock and young men use poles to haul in their nets, allowing the women to collect the crabs, squid and fish for sale. Witnessing this lively scene of the village's daily rhythms is a must-do experience for visitors, who should aim to arrive around 6am. Biking along the coast, with the tilting coconut trees as your companions, is another highlight that allows you to fully immerse in the island's natural beauty.

Beneath the clear waters, visitors will be delighted to discover natural stone formations in the shapes of dolphins and turtles, creating a captivating underwater display. The scenic seafront road is the perfect place for leisurely strolls, both in the mornings and evenings.

Hàm Ninh: A captivating coastal treasure

Situated on the eastern coast of Phú Quốc Island, Hàm Ninh fishing village is a true gem, with lush mountains at its back and the vast open sea in front. During low tide, the expansive sandy beach stretches far and wide, while high tide brings the sea to the doorsteps of the forest. The first striking feature of this place is the towering 300-metre-high Hàm Ninh Mountain, with moss-covered rocks creating a misty, enchanting atmosphere.

As the day winds down, visitors can marvel at the stunning blue sea, with the silhouette of the Pirate Islands and Nghệ Island in the distance. And no visit to Hàm Ninh is complete without indulging in the famous, freshly steamed Hàm Ninh crabs, a delectable treat to savour while taking in the breathtaking golden-hued seascape.

Gành Dầu: A wild, rustic fishing haven

Tucked in the northern reaches of Phú Quốc Island, the Gành Dầu fishing village is a testament to the region's wild and untamed beauty. To reach this remote gem, visitors must navigate through Cửa Dương and Cửa Cạn, then travel about 20km on a dirt road winding through the primeval forests of Phú Quốc.

Once there, visitors are greeted by a scene of rustic, simple daily life, with fishermen going about their work. The village is blessed with a long stretch of golden sand and towering rocks and from Gành Dầu Cape, you can even catch a glimpse of the other side of Cambodia. The seafood here is incredibly fresh and delicious, making it the perfect place to immerse yourself in the local way of life. VNS