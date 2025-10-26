Into the heart of U Minh Hạ forest: Discovering Trẹm River and Mười Ngọt

Deep in the fertile lands of U Minh Hạ, the Trẹm River and Mười Ngọt community-based eco-tourism sites have become attractive destinations for visitors seeking authentic green experiences and a closer connection to nature.

In the southernmost reaches of Việt Nam, U Minh Hạ in Cà Mau Province is known for its vast cajeput forests, interlaced waterways and unique wetland ecosystem. This region, long shaped by both land and water, has nurtured generations of people who depend on the forest for their livelihood and who, in return, have developed a deep respect for its balance and beauty.

Amid this landscape, the Trẹm River eco-tourism area stands out as a serene haven that preserves the full breadth of the cajeput forest. Located about 50km from the centre of Cà Mau City, the 110-hectare site has been carefully zoned for both conservation and sustainable tourism.

It not only offers opportunities for relaxation but also educates visitors about environmental protection and biodiversity.

The site is among the pioneers in the province’s efforts to restore and protect wildlife. Many rare species listed in Việt Nam’s Red Data Book are safeguarded here.

Eco harmony

The area’s diverse ecosystem features hundreds of species of plants and animals, reflecting the richness of the U Minh Hạ forest, one of the most important natural habitats in the Mekong Delta.

Entering the forest, visitors are greeted by the pure scent of cajeput and the soothing chorus of nature — the songs of birds, the croaks of frogs and the whisper of leaves swaying in the breeze. This tranquil environment offers a retreat from the noise of urban life and a reminder of the delicate connection between humans and nature.

A morning journey along the Trẹm River begins with a peaceful boat ride through narrow canals where early sunlight dances on the water’s surface. Flocks of birds fly overhead, their reflections mirrored in the quiet river.

Local guides, many of whom are residents of nearby communes, lead visitors along small forest paths, explaining the uses of native plants, the importance of honey trees, and the way cajeput forests protect soil from erosion and regulate the water balance in the wetlands.

During the flood season, the scenery changes dramatically. Water levels rise, turning the forest into a watery labyrinth of submerged tree trunks and glistening canals. Fish swim close to the surface, and migratory birds return in large numbers, making every visit to the Trẹm a new discovery shaped by nature’s rhythm.

Community spirit

Meanwhile, the Mười Ngọt eco-tourism site, developed since the end of 2015, has also become a symbol of green and community-based tourism in Cà Mau. Known for its pristine and mysterious charm, Mười Ngọt offers a model of tourism that relies on both natural resources and the active participation of local residents.

Located in Đá Bạc Commune, just over an hour’s drive from Cà Mau City, Mười Ngọt welcomes visitors with its rustic charm and simple lifestyle. From here, travellers can take small boats gliding along canals lined with cajeput trees, listening to the sounds of nature and admiring the peaceful landscape of U Minh Hạ’s countryside.

“We grow forests, raise fish, harvest honey and develop community-based tourism. Visitors not only come to see the scenery but also to experience ‘gác kèo ong’ — the traditional way of collecting honey from wild bees, which is a cultural heritage of U Minh Hạ residents,” said Phạm Duy Khanh, the founder of the Mười Ngọt tourism model.

According to Khanh, the combination of forest protection and eco-tourism has brought practical benefits to local people.

“These activities help residents increase their incomes and strengthen their attachment to the forest. Profits from fishing, honey harvesting and other forest-based livelihoods are shared fairly, helping the community live sustainably while protecting the environment,” he said.

At Mười Ngọt, visitors can immerse themselves in local life, joining villagers in setting traps, catching fish, harvesting honey, or picking wild vegetables and fruits. They can also enjoy the joy of outdoor cooking — grilling freshly caught fish or preparing rustic dishes from local ingredients.

Meals here are simple but memorable. Specialities such as grilled snakehead fish, stewed eels with noni leaves, young bee salad and field rat fried with lemongrass and chilli reflect the distinct flavours of the U Minh wetlands. These dishes, cooked with care and served in the shade of cajeput trees, leave lasting impressions on visitors.

Life with the forest

Beyond the Trẹm River and Mười Ngọt, other eco-tourism sites such as the Làng Rừng Eco Village also contribute to promoting green tourism and community development in U Minh Hạ. Together, they form a network of destinations that celebrate the ecological diversity and cultural identity of this unique region.

Visitors often say that what makes these places special is not only their natural beauty but also the warmth of the people who live there — those who, day by day, protect the forest while sharing its stories with others. Their love for the land and the forest has turned tourism into both a livelihood and a mission of conservation.

With its ecological richness, cultural authenticity and peaceful rhythm of life, the Trẹm River – Mười Ngọt area has affirmed its position as an ideal destination for visitors exploring the Mekong Delta. It is a place where humans and nature coexist in harmony, where each tree and each waterway carries the breath of life and the pride of the southernmost province of Việt Nam. VNS