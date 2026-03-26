Deputy PM urges construction sector to address climate, technology challenges at Vietbuild Hà Nội 2026

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà called on the construction sector to find solutions for climate-resilient living spaces, accelerate green and digital transitions, and strengthen technological and material self-reliance amid growing global uncertainties.

He delivered the message at the opening of Vietbuild Hà Nội 2026 on March 26, an exhibition running until March 30 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune.

Themed 'Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Green Transport', the event features more than 2,500 booths showcasing products from construction materials and transport equipment to interior design, industrial machinery and smart building technologies. The inclusion of Green Transport highlights Việt Nam’s wider push for sustainable development and integrated infrastructure planning.

“The construction industry must play a central role in addressing climate change risks, developing infrastructure and urban areas to ensure safe and sustainable living conditions,” Hà said, urging businesses to accelerate green and digital transformation. He noted that global trade rules are increasingly shaped by stricter technology and environmental standards.

The Deputy PM also emphasised the need to strengthen domestic capacity in materials and technologies to ensure resilience against geopolitical volatility and supply chain disruptions.

In recent years, the construction sector has focused on expanding infrastructure, improving regulatory frameworks and creating new growth drivers through long-term strategies for green transition, digital transformation and climate change adaptation.

The Ministry of Construction has actively updated technical standards for green buildings, environmentally friendly materials, energy efficiency and fire safety while promoting the application of Building Information Modelling in construction projects.

Hà added that the Government has been working to remove bottlenecks in public investment procedures and mobilise private sector resources to accelerate infrastructure development. Nearly 600 major projects with a combined investment of more than VNĐ5 quadrillion are underway, alongside the completion of nearly 3,200km of expressways and major airport, port and logistics infrastructure projects.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the construction sector’s contribution to social welfare through large-scale housing programmes, including the Government’s plan to build at least one million social housing units.

He noted that Việt Nam’s real estate market has moved past its most difficult period and is entering a more transparent and sustainable development phase after legal bottlenecks were addressed.

Deputy PM Hà called on the business community to strengthen self-reliance and resilience in supply chains. Enterprises in the materials and mechanical sectors should take the lead in investing in technology and developing domestic supporting industries, he said.

He urged businesses in the cement, steel and building materials industries to modernise production technologies and establish greenhouse gas inventory systems to meet environmental requirements and international market standards.

The Ministry of Construction must accelerate the development of new regulations on green materials, green buildings, green transport infrastructure and circular economy practices, the leader added.

Vietbuild Hà Nội 2026 marks the first event in this year’s Vietbuild exhibition series, bringing together companies from countries including Việt Nam, Japan, India, China, France, Italy, the US, Germany and the Republic of Korea.

The exhibition places strong emphasis on green technologies and sustainable solutions, including renewable energy applications, circular economy models and digital technologies in construction. — VNS