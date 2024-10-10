Rising star Bắc sets his sights on India friendly match

Football

HÀ NỘI — Young striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc of Hà Nội Police Club is confident he will be called up to the Vietnamese national team for their friendly match against India on October 12 at Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định Province.

Bắc is one of nine under 23 players that coach Kim Sang-sik has included in the national team training session during FIFA Days in October, alongside teammates like Giáp Tuấn Dương, Nguyễn Thái Sơn, and Khuất Văn Khang.

Having returned from injury, Bắc is gradually regaining his form, highlighted by a goal against the Lion City Sailors in the ASEAN Club Championship. Despite his youth, he was previously called up by coach Philippe Troussier for the national team during the 2023 Asian Cup. In the opening match, where Việt Nam lost to Japan 2-4, Bắc scored the equaliser with a header from a corner kick. He also won a penalty that resulted in Việt Nam's second goal.

During the current training session, Bắc has demonstrated determination and confidence in his opportunity to join the national team.

"I have adapted to the playing position in coach Kim's training plan. I will practise hard to participate in the upcoming matches," Bắc stated.

Bắc faces competition for a spot from experienced players Nguyễn Văn Quyết and Nguyễn Tiến Linh, as well as other notable talents like Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Quốc Việt, and Bùi Vĩ Hào.

"Every time I attend training, I find my position occupied by many renowned seniors. However, I don’t feel pressured. I will strive to maintain good form to earn trust and opportunities to compete. If I get the chance to play against India, I will do my best on the field," Bắc added.

Thai referee Songkran Bunmeekiart will officiate the friendly match. He will be supported by assistants Choi Huyn-jai (South Korea), Komsan Kampan (Thailand), and Woraphong Prasertsee (Thailand).

Bunmeekiart is a familiar figure for Vietnamese football fans. He officiated the "early final" match of V.League 1 2023 between Hà Nội FC and Hà Nội Police, where he fulfilled his duties admirably.

Currently, the Vietnamese team are ranked 116th in the FIFA rankings, while the Indian team are ranked 126th. — VNS