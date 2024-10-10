Hyundai Thành Công Cup features largest number of seven-a-side football teams

Football

HÀ NỘI — The fourth National Seven-a-side Football Championship 2024 – Hyundai Thành Công Cup will kick off this weekend with qualification matches for the northern region.

As many as 20 teams will be divided into groups competing from October 13 to November 17 in Hà Nội.

The competition in the southern region will take place from October 26 to November 23 in HCM City with the participation of 12 teams.

Players from 10 teams in the central region will compete from October 19 to November 24 in Đà Nẵng, while 12 teams from the central highlands will play from October 20 to November 16 in Gia Lai Province.

Eight of the best teams from the qualification matches will head to the finals from December 1 to 8 in HCM City.

Last year, Đắk Lắk Lottery defeated AE GFDI Sông Hàn 1-0 to take the championship trophy. — VNS