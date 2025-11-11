ASEAN humanitarian centre delivers emergency aid to flood-hit residents in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority has received emergency relief supplies from the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to support individuals affected by recent floods in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

The authority, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said on November 11 that a relief flight landed at Đà Nẵng International Airport at noon the same day, marking the first of three shipments from the AHA Centre. The consignment includes 3,648 family kits, 1,999 kitchen sets, and 3,000 personal hygiene kits, with an estimated value of over US$264,000.

The remaining two flights are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Đà Nẵng will distribute the supplies to residents in areas heavily affected by the prolonged rains and floods in late October and early November.

The recent flooding, which persisted for many days, caused severe damage across the city, leaving dozens dead, four missing, and 47 injured, along with material losses exceeding VNĐ837 billion (US$31.8 million).

The Đà Nẵng Civil Defence Command reported that from October 25 to 31, the city recorded historic rainfall, with total precipitation in many localities surpassing 1,000 mm, the highest being 1,548 mm in Trà Giáp Commune.

Prolonged downpours led to widespread inundation and serious landslides, paralysing traffic and isolating several communes and wards, including Hội An.

In October, the AHA Centre also provided humanitarian assistance for residents hit by storms and floods in the northern province of Cao Bằng. — VNA/VNS