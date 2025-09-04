British, Thai media impressed by Việt Nam’s grand National Day parade

HÀ NỘI – The UK’s The Independent has published a prominent article on Việt Nam’s 80th National Day celebrations (September 2, 1945 – 2025), describing it as the country’s largest military parade in decades.

The paper reported that “crowds began arriving in Hà Nội days in advance, and thousands camped on sidewalks Monday night to secure viewing spots.”

The article noted that Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid tribute to those who died in the fight for independence and reiterated the ruling party's goal that by 2045 Việt Nam will be a “powerful, prosperous and happy nation,” calling it “the aspiration of the entire nation, the oath of honor before history".

Detailing the parade, the newspaper highlighted the impressive procession of columns of troops, followed by a formidable display of tanks, armored vehicles, and missile systems.

“Helicopters flew overhead trailing giant Vietnamese flags followed by jets while a military band played martial tunes below.” Nearly 16,000 soldiers took part, it said.

The article said for the first time, Việt Nam also organised a televised naval parade off the coast of Cam Ranh, south-central Khánh Hòa Province, featuring warships, submarines, helicopters and sea planes. Honour guards from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia also joined the parade, which Vietnamese media said reflected the country’s “international friendships”.

According to the paper, Việt Nam’s transformation has been among Asia’s most striking. Since opening its economy in the late 1980s, the country has become a manufacturing hub for electronics, textiles, and footwear, supplying global brands like Samsung and Nike. Poverty has dropped and the middle class is growing fast. However, the article also pointed to challenges including balancing rapid growth with reforms, an ageing population, climate change risks, and US trade policy pressures.

On the same occasion, Thai media also gave extensive coverage of Việt Nam’s 80th National Day celebrations. Outlets such as foreign.prd.go.th, tnnthailand.com, thairath.co.th, mgronline.com, bangkokbiznews.com, thaipost.net, and ThaiPBSNews reported on the scale, significance, and jubilant spirit of the Vietnamese people on the historic day.

They described the parade as Việt Nam’s largest in decades, showcasing some of the country’s most advanced weaponry. They cited Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s opening speech, which affirmed Việt Nam’s determination to safeguard independence, freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity with the combined strength of the entire nation.

Reports by Thairath and Bangkok Biz News captured the festive atmosphere, with tens of thousands of citizens lining the streets, proudly displaying their patriotism. The sites mgronline.com and foreign.prd.go.th featured photos and interviews with attendees who expressed their joy and national pride.

Several Thai outlets also highlighted the participation of honour guards from China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia, reflecting Việt Nam’s international solidarity. Meanwhile, some reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a congratulatory message, emphasised that Việt Nam has become an important partner in the Indo-Pacific and a leading country in addressing global challenges. VNA/VNS