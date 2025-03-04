Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Rock down to Electric Avenue

March 04, 2025 - 18:42
In this part of Trần Quý Cáp street in Hà Nội, broken appliances get a second chance. Skilled electricians work side by side, keeping repair traditions alive. For them, fixing things isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life.

see also

More on this story

Society

Facility offers prisoners a path to redemption

Đắk Trung Prison has focused on implementing policies for inmates to foster 'seeds of kindness' and provide motivation for each prisoner to make efforts in rehabilitation and strive to become useful upon their reintegration into society.
Society

Rota vaccine campaign launched

Titled 'Protect Your Baby from the First Steps', the campaign seeks to enhance public awareness, particularly among parents, about the crucial role of the Rota vaccine in preventing acute diarrhoea caused by the Rotavirus.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom