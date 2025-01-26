Politics & Law
Society

Legacy of the Communist Party

January 26, 2025 - 15:34
Hundreds of rare documents and objects reviewing the history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam are on display at the Việt Nam National Museum of History in downtown Hà Nội. Visitors will learn a lot from the event. Explore it with Việt Nam News’ reporters!

