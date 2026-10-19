Top leader meets with Danish Parliament Speaker Henrik Frandsen in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm met with Speaker of the Danish Parliament Henrik Frandsen in Copenhagen on Monday afternoon (local time), as part of his ongoing state visit to the European country.

Speaker Frandsen warmly welcomed General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their first state visit to Denmark.

Highlighting Denmark’s pride in being one of the first Western countries to officially establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1971, he expressed his confidence that the visit, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, will provide fresh impetus for friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated Henrik Frandsen on his election as Speaker of the Danish Parliament, hoping that in his new position, he will continue to support Vietnam and contribute positively to bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Việt Nam consistently values its traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration with Denmark, an important and trusted partner in Northern Europe and the European Union (EU), the General Secretary and President stressed.

Reviewing bilateral relations, the two leaders expressed satisfaction that the ties have steadily strengthened over the past 55 years, evolving from traditional development cooperation into a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023, laying a solid foundation for elevating bilateral relations to a new level. They also acknowledged the positive contributions of the two parliaments to strengthening political trust, consolidating the legal framework and promoting economic, trade and investment ties, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The top Vietnamese leader called on the Danish Parliament to continue supporting the effective implementation of agreements between the two governments, particularly in economy, trade, investment, green transition, renewable energy, science and technology, innovation, education and training, and high-quality human resources development. He also encouraged greater exchanges of experience in institutional and legal development related to digital transformation, the green and circular economies, and climate change response.

Speaker Frandsen highlighted the considerable potential for bilateral cooperation and affirmed the Danish Parliament’s support for stronger bilateral ties, particularly in areas matching Denmark’s strengths and Việt Nam's development needs. He also showed his hope that the two sides will further promote people-to-people exchanges and coordination within the Việt Nam–EU framework.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation by maintaining exchanges at all levels, particularly among parliamentary leaders, specialised committees and legislators, including female and young parliamentarians. They also pledged to step up the sharing of experience in legislative affairs, oversight, decisions on major national issues, rule-of-law state building, national governance and social welfare.

They also consented to strengthen coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums and carry forward the role of the two legislative bodies in advancing multilateralism, respecting international law, responding to global challenges, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the leaders underscored the importance of upholding the United Nations Charter, respecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and settling disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), General Secretary and President Lâm called on the Danish Parliament to continue supporting ASEAN’s stance on maintaining peace and stability, ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and peacefully settling disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, he conveyed National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to Speaker Frandsen to visit Việt Nam soon. — VNA/VNS