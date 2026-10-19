NA President meets with Liechtenstein PM

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hà Nội on Monday during her official visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming PM Haas, Mẫn stressed the significance of her trip, saying he believed it would be an important milestone and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2008.

He congratulated her on her successful meeting with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and her talks with PM Lê Minh Hưng, expressing confidence that the visit’s outcomes would make bilateral ties increasingly substantive and effective.

Praising Liechtenstein’s development achievements, particularly its strong financial sector, high-tech industries and one of the world’s highest per-capita incomes, the top legislator said Việt Nam values its cooperation with Liechtenstein and wants to strengthen it further.

He welcomed the signing of the Việt Nam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement and the Việt Nam-Liechtenstein Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, saying they provide important legal frameworks for trade, investment, production and business between the two countries.

The Vietnamese NA stands ready to keep improving the legal and institutional framework and create a favourable environment for foreign investors, including those from Liechtenstein, he said.

He urged both sides to make the most of their complementary strengths and potential to boost cooperation in industry, trade, investment, science and technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

On parliamentary ties, Mẫn proposed more exchanges between the two legislatures, especially at the high level, as well as between their specialised committees, young parliamentarians and female parliamentarians. He also called for the sharing of law-making experience and joint efforts to oversee the implementation of agreements signed between the two governments.

He suggested the two legislatures step up coordination and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge to promote cooperation between Liechtenstein and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also asked PM Haas to convey his greetings to Landtag (Parliament) President Manfred Kaufmann.

PM Haas thanked Vietnamese leaders and people for their warm and respectful welcome and hospitality.

She said she had been deeply impressed by her meetings and talks with Việt Nam’s top leaders, as well as by the country’s culture and cuisine.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, she described her trip – the first by a Liechtenstein head of government to Việt Nam – as an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Passing on greetings from Landtag President Kaufmann to Mẫn, she said stronger exchanges and cooperation between the two legislatures would help strengthen bilateral ties.

She highlighted the significance of the Việt Nam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement and the Việt Nam-Liechtenstein Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, saying they provide a favourable framework for boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Liechtenstein is strong in finance, industry and high technology, while Việt Nam is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and an important partner of Liechtenstein in the region, she noted.

She hoped the two countries would continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordinate at international forums, adding that amid complex and unpredictable global developments, consolidating relations with trusted partners such as Việt Nam is becoming increasingly important.

The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Liechtenstein, effectively implement the newly signed agreements, step up delegation exchanges and cooperation between the two legislatures, and coordinate efforts to oversee and promote the implementation of bilateral agreements.

They also agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums to deliver practical benefits to the people of both countries. — VNA/VNS