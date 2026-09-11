France hands over archival materials for exhibition at Communist Party of Việt Nam Museum

PARIS — Việt Nam has received valuable archival materials from France to support the collection, research and exhibition at the Museum of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

The handover took place during the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, with France represented by the National Overseas Archives under the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Việt Nam by the CPV Central Committee's Office.

The materials include a reproduction of the front page of the August 24, 1945 issue of Cứu Quốc (National Salvation) Newspaper, its first publicly printed edition after previously being secretly circulated in handwritten form, featuring the Vietnamese national flag; and documents and reports on Nguyễn Ái Quốc's activities related to the establishment and orientation of the Communist Party of Annam.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Chief of the CPV Central Committee's Office Võ Thành Hưng thanked the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies for preserving and returning the historically significant materials to Việt Nam.

The event was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the 115th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh's arrival in France in 1911, he said.

The materials are valuable historical sources reflecting the links between Việt Nam's revolutionary history and progressive movements in France, while underscoring France's special place in President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary journey.

Hưng said the handover will enrich resources for research, archives and exhibitions at the Museum of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, while adding to the shared historical memory of Việt Nam and France.

Việt Nam hopes archival and museum institutions in the two countries will further strengthen exchanges, promote digitalisation and enhance the value of materials related to President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam's revolutionary history and Việt Nam–France relations.

For his part, Romain Joulia, Director of the National Overseas Archives, expressed his pleasure at presenting the valuable materials to Việt Nam, stressing the importance of preserving, studying and sharing historical sources to help the public and younger generations gain a better understanding of key periods in the two countries' relations.

The French side spoke highly of Việt Nam's interest in the archives, saying the handover reflects the spirit of cooperation and trust between relevant agencies and opens up further opportunities for cooperation among archival, research and museum institutions of the two countries.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to step up exchanges, particularly in accessing, digitalising and introducing materials related to Việt Nam and Việt Nam–France relations. — VNA/VNS