PM urges better care for veteran Party members

HẢI PHÒNG — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has urged Hải Phòng City’s authorities to provide better material and spiritual care for veteran Party members and ensure the timely implementation of policies for people with meritorious services, the elderly and other policy beneficiaries.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony to present Party membership badges to veteran Party members on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The Government leader presented 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to veteran Party members and representatives of their families.

He also visited and presented an 80-year Party membership badge to 99-year-old Đoàn Thế Đính, a former member of the Hải Phòng municipal Party Committee's Standing Board and former acting chairman of the Hải Phòng People's Committee, at his home.

For the National Day badge presentation, 18,524 Party members in Hải Phòng City have been awarded badges for 30 years or more of Party membership, including 22 with 80-year badges, three with 75-year badges and 25 with 70-year badges.

PM Hưng said the badges are not merely milestones marking years of Party membership, but also symbols of the recipients' dedication, commitment and loyalty to the Party, the country and the people.

The Prime Minister stressed that the badge presentation around National Day demonstrated the Party and State's deep respect and gratitude for veteran Party members who had devoted their lives to the revolutionary cause.

He said Hải Phòng, given its strategic position and development potential, should be among the country's leading localities in pursuing rapid and sustainable development and make a worthy contribution to realising Việt Nam's long-term strategic goals.

He also called on agencies to stay close to veteran cadres and Party members, listen to and draw on their valuable opinions, experience and practical lessons, saying this is not only a responsibility but also a way to preserve and make use of knowledge and values tested over time.

PM Hưng expressed hope that veteran Party members would continue contributing their experience, wisdom and prestige to Party and government building, while educating and encouraging younger generations and passing on patriotism, self-reliance, community responsibility and aspirations for national development.

Speaking on behalf of the Party members honored at the ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Nậm, who received an 80-year Party membership badge, said he and his comrades had witnessed the country's many ups and downs, from the most difficult years of war to Đổi mới (Renewal) and rapid development that has brought Việt Nam to its current achievements and position.

He stressed that despite differences in positions, occupations and circumstances, Party members shared an unwavering faith in the Party's revolutionary cause and a common ideal of wholeheartedly serving the Fatherland and the people. — VNS