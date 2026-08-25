Việt Nam, Singapore hold first strategic dialogue on human resources, sci-tech cooperation

SINGAPORE — Việt Nam and Singapore on Tuesday held the first strategic dialogue with a focus on the two countries’ cooperation in human resource development, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Politburo member Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPVCC) and Chan Chun Sing, Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence.

The dialogue, themed 'Towards a resilient future: Elevating Singapore-Việt Nam partnership for technology and capacity building to new heights', was held following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese senior Party official who is in Singapore for an official visit.

Tú spoke highly of the two sides' coordination and preparations for the dialogue, saying that holding the first meeting soon after the establishment of the mechanism demonstrated the special importance attached to it and the high political determination of the two parties to quickly turn the new cooperation mechanism into substantive outcomes.

He said the selection of human resource development and technology connectivity as the dialogue's focus was 'right and targeted', as these areas are strategically important to the competitiveness, resilience and long-term development of both countries.

The Vietnamese official called on the two parties to strengthen sincere and substantive exchanges, share development visions and experiences, continue supporting each other, enhance their capacity to adapt and seek new drivers of growth together.

The two sides should also promote exchanges among promising young leaders and expand cooperation among mass organisations, youth organisations and localities, further strengthening the social foundations of bilateral relations, he said.

Chan Chun Sing agreed with the views shared by Tú and hailed the two parties for quickly putting the strategic dialogue mechanism into operation through concrete cooperation plans.

At the dialogue, the two sides agreed to make human resource development and leadership training an important pillar of cooperation between the two parties, with a focus on developing officials with strategic thinking, modern governance capabilities, policymaking skills and effective implementation capacity.

Training cooperation should be conducted on a long-term and systematic basis, with programmes closely interconnected and aligned with practical requirements, while placing greater emphasis on developing future leaders and officials in management positions at all levels.

Delivering a speech at the dialogue, Politburo member Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of the CPVCC and head of the CPVCC Commission for Organisation said, Việt Nam had identified science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as its leading strategic breakthroughs, with human resources remaining the decisive factor in achieving success.

He said human resource training is a strategic priority and expressed Việt Nam's desire for Singapore to share experience and accompany the country in meeting its development requirements.

Politburo member Đoàn Minh Huấn, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, said investment in governance capacity and public policy is an investment in sustainable development and greater strategic autonomy.

He noted that cooperation between the academy and Singaporean partners in human resource training had already achieved substantive results and expressed hope for a more long-term and systematic framework to build networks for research, theoretical exchanges and knowledge sharing between Việt Nam and Singapore.

At a session on science and technology connectivity, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said Việt Nam was shifting its growth model toward greater reliance on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, moving from technology adoption and application toward improving capacity for technological improvement, mastery and co-creation.

He called for stronger links among the State, businesses, research institutions and universities, with businesses playing a greater role in bringing technologies to market, while the State focuses on creating institutions, sharing risks and facilitating the development of new technologies and products.

Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, head of the CPVCC’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, highlighted the CPV's recently issued Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on renewing Việt Nam's development model, which sets out an overall transformation toward a resilient, innovative, people-centred, sustainable and integrated development model.

The resolution identifies science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence as key drivers, he said, adding that building a shared development space is a suitable approach for the new phase of Việt Nam-Singapore cooperation.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung emphasised the great importance and practical significance of the strategic dialogue mechanism between the two parties, particularly amid complex developments in the regional and global situation.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the coordinating agency, would work closely with relevant Party bodies, ministries and agencies to effectively implement the key conclusions of the dialogue.

Singaporean Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo shared Singapore's experience in developing human resources in line with economic requirements, enhancing the capabilities of the public-sector workforce and preparing human resources to adapt to rapid technological changes.

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore had learned from many countries, including Việt Nam, throughout its development, and expressed the hope that the two parties would play a leading role in promoting comprehensive links between the two countries, particularly in science and technology and, especially, education and training, building on 30 years of practical cooperation in the field.

Singaporean Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo shared Singapore's experience in building innovation ecosystems, connecting research with businesses and markets, and developing technology talent.

She agreed on the need to strengthen links among the innovation ecosystems of the two countries and promote cooperation among government agencies, research institutions, universities and businesses.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the two sides issued a Việt Nam-Singapore Joint Statement on the Technology Connectivity Strategy.

Tú called for the implementation of the two countries' joint statement on the strategy with a long-term vision.

The new cooperation model should leverage the roles of the State, the scientific community and businesses, with the goal extending beyond attracting investment and technology transfer to joint research, joint development and, step by step, joint mastery of technologies, creating new products and value, he said. — VNS