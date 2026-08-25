Royal Thai Navy frigate arrives in HCM City for goodwill visit

HCM CITY — The Royal Thai Navy guided-missile frigate HTMS Naresuan (FFG-421) docked at the Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on Tuesday (August 25), beginning a five-day goodwill visit to the southern metropolis until August 29.

The visit forms part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand (1976-2026), contributing to stronger people-to-people exchanges, mutual trust, and practical cooperation between the two nations and their naval forces.

The welcoming delegation from Việt Nam was led by Senior Colonel Phạm Tiến Dũng, deputy chief of Staff of Naval Region No. 2 Command under the Vietnam People’s Navy.

He received the Thai delegation led by Rear Admiral Borworn Promkaewngam, Deputy Superintendent of the Royal Thai Naval Academy, alongside the frigate’s commanding officers, Senior Colonel Natas Rasmeeferung and Commander Kongkachar Kerdchuchern.

Representatives from the HCM City People’s Committee, the Vietnam People’s Navy, Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, HCM City High Command, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Military Security Protection, and the city’s Border Guard Command were also present at the port.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul General of Thailand in HCM City, Wiraka Mooddhitaporn, alongside defence attachés, staff officers, and diplomatic personnel.

Speaking to the press, Rear Admiral Borworn Promkaewngam said the delegation is scheduled to hold working sessions with the Thai Consulate General, pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, Military Region No. 7 Command, and Naval Region No. 2 Command.

The delegation and crew will also participate in cultural and sports exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, and visit local historical and cultural landmarks.

Notably, the frigate will open its doors to welcome members of the Thai community living and working in Việt Nam for visits and interactions.

Thai Consul General Wiraka Mooddhitaporn highlighted that 2026 marks a significant milestone in bilateral diplomatic relations, with the port call serving as a key celebratory event.

HTMS Naresuan is one of two Naresuan-class guided-missile frigates built in China based on an improved Type 053 design and commissioned into the Royal Thai Navy in 1995.

The vessel measures 120.5 metres in length and 13.7 metres in beam, with a full-load displacement of 2,985 tonnes.

It features a maximum speed of 32 knots and an operational range of 4,000 nautical miles.

In June 2011, the Royal Thai Navy contracted Swedish defence firm Saab to modernise the vessel.

The upgrade suite included Saab’s 9LV MK4 combat management system, Sea Giraffe AMB surveillance radar, CEROS 200 fire control radar, EOS 500 electro-optical tracking system, and tactical data links for communication with Erieye airborne early warning aircraft.

The frigate was subsequently equipped with US-made Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM) and related modern guided-missile systems.

HTMS Naresuan regularly serves as an escort for the flagship helicopter carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet.

Prior to its arrival in Việt Nam, the frigate participated in Exercise Kakadu, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy in Sydney.

Earlier this year, another Royal Thai Navy vessel, the HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan, also paid a six-day goodwill visit to HCM City from May 18 to 23. — VNS