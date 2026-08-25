HCM City ready to share development experience with Laos, Cambodia

HCM CITY — HCM City's leaders held a working session on Monday with young officials from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), who are on a fact-finding tour in the southern metropolis.

The Vietnamese delegation was headed by Nguyễn Minh Triết, Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, the Lao delegation by Bounthavy Sorsoukanh, Deputy Secretary of the Phongsaly provincial Party Committee, and the Cambodian delegation by Khut Chandra, Deputy Secretary-General of the CPP Central Committee's Mass Movement Commission and Permanent Member of the CPP Central Committee's Youth Commission.

Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Văn Thị Bạch Tuyết highly valued the organisation of the fourth training programme for the young Party officials, by the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with relevant agencies.

The programme brings together 50 outstanding officials, enabling them to learn about Việt Nam’s policies, orientations and development experience, while enhancing their knowledge and capacity, she said.

It also creates opportunities for future leaders of the three countries to directly exchange and share experience, deepen mutual understanding and build long-term ties, contributing to nurturing traditional friendship and implementing the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the three parties and countries.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam, including the Party Committee, administration and people of HCM City, have consistently been deeply aware of and attached the highest importance to consolidating and developing the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia relationship of friendly neighbourliness, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, Tuyết said.

HCM City is always ready to share knowledge, experience, theory and practical experience in socio-economic development and sustainable growth, as well as provide practical support to Laos and Cambodia in training and improving the capacity of cadres, she affirmed, stressing that the development and success of Laos and Cambodia are also the city’s success and joy.

Vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Lộc Hà gave an overview of the city’s socio-economic development in recent years, initial results in management, administration and organisational restructuring since the two-tier local administration model began operating, as well as major difficulties and challenges facing the city and its orientations for the coming period.

Speaking on behalf of the young officials, Sorsoukanh said the outcomes of the training programme had fulfilled the tasks assigned by the leaders of the three parties and three States.

Beyond professional exchanges, the programme provided an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen solidarity and friendship among the three parties, States and peoples, contributing to enhancing comprehensive relations among the three countries and promoting their development in peace, friendship and prosperity. — VNA/VNS